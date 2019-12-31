After Bumble Mixup Sharon Stone Is Back On The Dating App

one saying, "I never considered an online dating app until Sharon Stone."

Sharon Stone attends The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the … [+] Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019.

Getty Images

Monday, “Basic Instinct” actress Sharon Stone tweeted her Bumble dating profile had been closed due to users reporting the account as fake.

By Monday afternoon, Bumble had restored her account and apologized for the misunderstanding, according to Bumble representative Liz Song.

“Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified,” she told me. “Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence in Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we’d like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food!”

In 2017, Bumble launched an in-app feature where Bumble profiles are verified by a full-time, dedicated moderation team to keep users “safe and happy.”

To be verified via on Bumble, users are prompted to take a selfie mimicking a random photo pose generated by Bumble’s system. The photo would then be verified by a real person on Bumble’s team, then confirmation or rejection is sent minutes after the photo is reviewed.

“Verified Bumble users will have a badge displayed on their profile,” she told me. “In addition to our the photo verification feature, Bumble users have the option to report a profile if they notice a stolen photo, ensuring that we’re able to keep catfish-ing to a minimum, if at all.”

