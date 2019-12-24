After Monday Night Beatdown, Zimmer Must Rebuild Wounded Vikings

Mike Zimmer and the Vikings are reeling after suffering brutal Monday night defeat against the … [+] Packers. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The image that was carefully crafted over the past 10 weeks was shattered into little pieces Monday night.

Instead of continuing to roll with the momentum the Minnesota Vikings had garnered while winning eight of 10 games, Kirk Cousins & Co. looked like slaughter-bound lambs as they were whipped on their homefield by the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium by a 23-10 score.

What do we know about the Vikings now that they were spanked by their archrivals? That there are as many questions about Cousins going into the final week of the regular season as there were at the start of his tenure with the team in 2018.

The same quarterback who was slinging the ball on a week-in, week-out basis suffered his usual fate on the Monday night stage. Instead of grasping the opportunity by the throat, Cousins fell to 0-9 in his Monday night performances.

Cousins was simply holding onto the ball a split second too long, and that gave the Green Bay pass rush all the help it needed to create havoc from start to finish. The Minnesota offensive line, which had held its own prior to this Monday night loss, was completely overrun by Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith who had 3.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss.

The loss means the Minnesota Vikings are locked into the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoffs, and there’s a good chance that they will face the New Orleans Saints on the road in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

If the Vikings couldn’t handle the Packers at home, how are they going to compete with Drew Brees and the Saints in the Superdome. The answer is they are most likely going to get pounded in that meeting, but there is at least one chance that the Vikings can perform somewhat better.

That chance will be personified by the return of running back Dalvin Cook, perhaps the most explosive running back in the NFL. Cook did not play against the Packers due to a shoulder injury, and Green Bay had no trouble shutting down overmatched running back Mike Boone.

But when Cook returns, he could be the key that turns the engine on again. Cook’s ability to make big plays by getting to the outside or making the first man miss will make life easier for an offensive line that struggles against relentless pass rushers.

Despite what happened Monday night, the Minnesota defense played well through nearly three full quarters. However, when the defense is on the field for 37:22 of 60 minutes, it’s not going to hold up. Minnesota relies on skill and opportunism to get the job done, but bigger offensive linemen wear down any defense that’s on the field that long. That’s why the Packers’ Aaron Jones ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

If Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer thought he had a hard job before, now he’s about to find out just how difficult it is to coach in the NFL.

Luckily, he has an off-week coming as the Vikings will close the season at home against the Chicago Bears. It doesn’t matter if Minnesota wins or loses, as they are cemented in the final NFC playoff spot. He can rest his regulars as he sees fit, but the big thing he must do his sell his players on their own legitimacy.

After getting slapped around by Green Bay it won’t be easy, and Zimmer is more of tactician and an old-school disciplinarian than he is an inspirational leader.

That has to change now. He has to get his team to believe in itself once again, and it will take a relentless effort to do so.

It will have to start with Cousins, and it must continue with the beleaguered offensive line. Rebuilding the psyche of a worn-out defense and a vulnerable secondary are his next duties.

If he can do all of those things, the Vikings could be competitive in a wild-card game. If not, it will be another long season in the Twin Cities.

Source