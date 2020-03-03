After Second NCAAW Top 16 Reveal, How Mid-Majors Can Shake Things Up

MORAGA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Melody Kempton (33) looks for another chance at … [+] the basket after pulling down a rebound during the game between the St. Mary Gaels and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, February 08, 2020 at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If anything, the NCAA’s latest reveal of the 16 teams that would host games if the NCAA Tournament started Monday night showed that the selection committee is willing to cut mid-major programs some slack compared to last season — but only a select few.

UConn, Gonzaga and DePaul, the three mid-majors to appear in this season’s first top 16 reveal last month, all made the cut this time around. All three kept their original seeds with little, if any, movement in the 16-team ranking. To be clear, though, there wasn’t much movement at all, except within — all 16 teams to make the cut in February reappeared on Monday’s list.

Last season, the differences between the first reveal and the second were mostly subtle — a few teams jumped up or down a seed based on a loss, that sort of thing. But Marquette, a No. 3 seed who lost twice in that intermediary period, and Gonzaga, a No. 4 seed who lost once, both fell out of the top 16 entirely. They were replaced by Syracuse and Texas A&M.

All 16 teams in that second reveal ended up as top-four seeds in the NCAA Tournament. But that scenario isn’t a guarantee this season — it just means the mid-majors in the NCAA’s top 16 are under even more pressure to stay put. It also sends a message to the mid-major teams who didn’t make the cut, despite appearing in the various top 25 polls, that this could be as adventurous as the committee is willing to get (that is, slightly more adventurous than last season).

Perhaps the biggest question that straddles both these points comes with the inclusion of DePaul in this edition of the top 16. The Blue Demons have lost their last two games, both to unranked opponents (though both losses were on the road, and the second was to rival Marquette). There’s no question that a series of power-five teams — No. 15 Texas A&M or No. 20 Indiana, for instance — have the résumés, as well as the opportunity ahead of them in their respective conference tournaments, to host some NCAA Tournament games.

But then there are the teams that have put together huge seasons in their own right, irrespective of how their conferences are perceived nationally.

The South Dakota Coyotes are sitting at No. 17 in the AP Poll (one place ahead of DePaul) and just wrapped up a dominating 16-0 outing in the Summit League. In the midst of one of its best seasons ever, the Yotes boast quality wins over Drake, Ohio State and Creighton. Both of their losses on the season came to currently ranked opponents, something neither Gonzaga nor DePaul can say.

South Dakota forward Megan Bonar (20), Jeniah Ugofsky, second from right, and Claudia Kunzer, left, … [+] celebrate a defensive play against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Where the Yotes falter, though, is that they haven’t defeated any ranked opponents, either. They’re deservedly ranked themselves, but they’re 0-2 against current top-25 opponents (Gonzaga is 1-1, while DePaul is 1-2). A game like South Dakota had against Missouri State — who was receiving votes in the AP Poll and No. 22 in the USA TODAY poll at the time — was certainly winnable, and the committee could use that loss to call into question the team’s ability to defeat more skilled opponents, even on a favorable court.

Speaking of Missouri State, the Lady Bears didn’t just win that game, they also earned the distinction of handing South Dakota its fourth-ever loss at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (which opened in 2016). Currently No. 23 in the AP Poll — falling two places thanks to suffering its second Missouri Valley Conference loss last week — its case for a place in the top 16 is shaky. While Gonzaga won out after its loss to Saint Mary’s, the Lady Bears’ inconsistency on the road has led to some closer-than-anticipated finishes late in the season.

Still, the Lady Bears are well in line for a single-digit NCAA Tournament seed, unless things go horribly awry in their upcoming two-game homestand or during next weekend’s MVC Tournament. That win over South Dakota might even give it an extra boost, or even an opportunity to play its first games in the Midwest once more. (The No. 11 seed worked out for the Lady Bears last season in part because they played — and won — their opening games just six hours from home in Ames, Iowa.)

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 30: Stanford Cardinal center Shannon Coffee (2) battles with Missouri State Lady … [+] Bears center Emily Gartner (50) in game action during the Women’s NCAA Division I Championship – Third Round game between the Missouri State Lady Bears and the Stanford Cardinal on March 30, 2019 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That the selection committee has the final say while the polls suggest another way in is one of the more frustrating parts of being a mid-major program in March. Having to win — not just play well in, but win — one’s conference tournament to maintain (or earn) a hosting position, when the rest of the conference may not be on the committee’s radar despite their talent, adds more potential for disappointment.

But the very best seeding is only the most direct path to success on paper. Truly, the best way for mid-majors to make a statement after a perceived snub by the NCAA is to prove themselves on a stage where the dominance they (and their opponents) have known all season can’t be overlooked. And while opening on one’s home floor is the easiest way to do that — as the programs granted that opportunity will be out to prove — it’s far from the only way.

Source