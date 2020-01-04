Against The Tide Of Humanity: India Proceeding With Discriminatory Laws

Towards the end of 2019, India progressed a new law dubbed as fundamentally discriminatory, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. The new law aims to expedite citizenship decisions for religious minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who have fled persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and have been resident before 2014. However, the new law does not offer the same levels of protection to other religious minorities, like for example, Muslims. Reportedly, the government has suggested that Muslims are excluded because they do not face persecution in these three countries. However, it is noteworthy that other persecuted numeric minorities, such as the Tamils from Sri Lanka, Rohingya from Myanmar and Tibetans from China are also excluded.

Women protesters on the 18th day of an indefinite sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and … [+] National Register of Citizens (NRC), at Shaheen Bagh, on January 1, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo credit: Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Hindustan Times via Getty Images

While the law may be seen as a positive step for some, as it is aimed at protecting those who have been or are being persecuted, the new law discriminates against Muslim communities on grounds of their religion. Hence, the law violates India’s constitutional protections and India’s international law obligations, for example, in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and theInternational Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The UN warns, “although India’s broader naturalization laws remain in place, these amendments will have a discriminatory effect on people’s access to nationality.” The new law comes as a surprise not only because of the clear international law obligations that India is bound to adhere to, but also as only a year ago, India endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Regular and Orderly Migration (Global Compact on Migration). The Global Compact on Migration, a model that is set to provide a robust and systematic response to address the challenges faced by refugees and the host communities, aims to ease pressures on host countries, build self-reliance of refugees, expand on the resettlement and other pathways of admission, aid conditions that would enable refugees to return to their home countries. India’s endorsement of the Global Compact on Migration gave an erroneous impression that India wanted to play its part in addressing the issue of migration, and especially where this migration is caused by persecution in other countries.

India was right to introduce legislative protections for the benefit of those persecuted. However, when doing so, India must adhere to the principles of equality and non-discrimination and so, when providing protection for those persecuted, must make no distinction as to race, religion, national origin or other prohibited grounds. Reportedly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended the new law stating that “We passed this bill to help the persecuted” and called upon the protesters to “respect India’s MPs and its parliament.” However, if India’s MPs and its parliament do not adhere to India’s constitutional and international law obligations, it is understandable that the issue requires further scrutiny. It is also crucial to emphasize that the law follows a government plan to publish a nationwide register of citizens. When such a register was published in Assam in 2019, close to two million people were left off of the list. As a result they were not considered to be citizens of India and were ultimately made stateless.

The new law is to be reviewed by the Supreme Court of India in 2020. However, awaiting the review, those who were unhappy with the law, took to the streets. Students at the predominately Muslim Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi described seeing police using teargas and rubber bullets and beating demonstrators with batons. Across the protests around India, more than 20 people were killed and several injuries when the authorities responded to such protects with excessive violence. The protests continue into 2020 and it is unlikely that the protesters will be heard anytime soon.

Source