Aging Trend Helps New Billionaire Couple Emerge From China’s Medical Industry

Getty

China’s growing market for medical care has generated the country’s latest billionaire couple.

Hong Kong-traded shares in AK Holdings closed at a record high of HK$13.98 yesterday, leaving the 57% stake controlled by CEO Li Zhijiang and executive director Zhang Bin worth more than $1 billion. The two are married.

Shares in the Beijing-headquartered supplier of orthopedic implants shares got an additional boost of more than 10% in early trade today after said it said in a statement net profit in 2019 was expected to increase by more than 80% from 2018’s from 144.9 million yuan, or $21 million, and sales were expected to rise by more than half from last year’s 600 million yuan.

Business is being helped by the growing number of joint-related surgeries performed in Chinese hospitals and market share gains, AK said, a trend fueled by China’s aging demographics and lifestyle changes. AK’s stock has gained more than 200% this year.

AK Medical Holdings history traces to 2003; its orthopedic implants are mainly used in hip and knee replacements. Global industry leaders in related fields include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, SYK, Colfax.

Li and Zhang have a long history in the medical industry. Li worked in the surgical department at Shougang Kuangshan Hospital before joining AK. He holds a degree in medicine from Beijing Staff Medical College, as well as a MBA from the China European International Business School. Zhang worked as a physician and radiologist earlier in her career; has a degree in medicine from the Shougang College of Health and an EMBA from Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Funds associated with OrbiMed Asia have a 7% stake in AK.