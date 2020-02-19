Home Business Aging Trend Helps New Billionaire Couple Emerge From China’s Medical Industry
Aging Trend Helps New Billionaire Couple Emerge From China’s Medical Industry

written by Forbes February 19, 2020
China’s growing market for medical care has generated the country’s latest billionaire couple.

Hong Kong-traded shares in AK Holdings closed at a record high of HK$13.98 yesterday, leaving the 57% stake controlled by CEO Li Zhijiang and executive director Zhang Bin worth more than $1 billion.  The two are married.

Shares in the Beijing-headquartered supplier of orthopedic implants shares got an additional boost of more than 10% in early trade today after said it said in a statement net profit in 2019 was expected to increase by more than 80% from 2018’s from 144.9 million yuan, or $21 million, and sales were expected to rise by more than half from last year’s 600 million yuan.

Business is being helped by the growing number of joint-related surgeries performed in Chinese hospitals and market share gains, AK said, a trend fueled by China’s aging demographics and lifestyle changes.  AK’s stock has gained more than 200% this year.

AK Medical Holdings history traces to 2003; its orthopedic implants are mainly used in hip and knee replacements.  Global industry leaders in related fields include Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, SYK, Colfax.

Li and Zhang have a long history in the medical industry. Li worked in the surgical department at Shougang Kuangshan Hospital before joining AK. He holds a degree in medicine from Beijing Staff Medical College, as well as a MBA from the China European International Business School.  Zhang worked as a physician and radiologist earlier in her career; has a degree in medicine from the Shougang College of Health and an EMBA from Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Funds associated with OrbiMed Asia have a 7% stake in AK.

