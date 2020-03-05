Ahead Of Its Criterion Channel Run, Black-Lesbian Strip Club Doc Streams On Pornhub

Leilah Weinraub was 23 when she started filming her first documentary feature film, Shakedown, named after Los Angeles’s Black-lesbian strip club of the same name. The documentary, that narrates the story of LA’s chain of Black-owned underground lesbian strip clubs in the 1990s and 2000s, was filmed over 15 years. It explores questions of labor, money, privacy, and art within the context of the city’s erstwhile lesbian strip club scene that came alive through drag balls and exotic dances. The film has traveled through the screens of MoMA PS1, Whitney Museum of American Art, Tate Modern (among others) before finding a curious new streaming venue. The widely acclaimed documentary is now available to stream for free on the popular pornographic website, Pornhub and is the first non-pornographic film to stream on the site which enjoyed nearly 42 billion visits last year.

A still from Leila Weinraub’s documentary “Shakedown”, which is the first non-pornographic film to … [+] be streamed on Pornhub

Leila Weinraub/Pornhub

“There’s a cool opportunity right now to present films in the art space, there’s more openness to diversity and content, and a different sort of storytelling,” said Weinraub of her second collaboration with Pornhub. Weinraub, also the former CEO of the streetwear brand, Hood by Air, has collaborated with the pornography website over the brand’s Fall 2016 collection.

Pornhub, through projects like Pornhub Art (of which Shakedown is a part) and Visionaries Director’s Club, has been looking to host original works of video art. “This film is part of a larger general commitment Pornhub has to supporting the arts. We want to be seen as a platform that artists and creators can use,” said Pornhub’s brand director Alex Klein to Variety. Klein also mentioned that Pornhub proves to be an important intervention within the video streaming landscape where lead market players like Vimeo and YouTube do not host videos containing nudity. “For us, premiering a feature length film is a first. We’re very excited about it,” he added.

“We’re invested in celebrating artists and visionaries like Leilah and in sharing diverse narratives of human pleasure and sexuality. We are so excited to share her work with a wider public audience for the very first time,” said Corey Price, VP, Pornhub, in a press release.

Over the course of March 2020, the film will also be complemented by live chats with Weinraub, who wants the film to find a resonance among Pornhub’s female audience. There will be a chat room which audiences can use to discuss and dissect Shakedown. Distributed by Grasshopper Films, Shakedown will stream on the Criterion Channel following its month-long free run on Pornhub and is expected to be available on iTunes by the end of the summer.

Shakedown, by itself, is a radical film as it breaks down the binaries of the private and the public, and the underground and the mainstream. It traverses the dingy undergrounds of south LA and brings to light a vibrant subculture spearheaded by queer Black performers. It looks at the labor of these performers and narrows down the hierarchies that define what gets considered as art. Naturally the binaries of highbrow and lowbrow also get shattered. The film’s journey from the hallowed screens of museums to a streaming location on one of the world’s most popular pornographic websites, adds to Weinraub’s persistent efforts at democratizing the medium of documentary storytelling. It also complicates the simplistic social perceptions of pornography, sexual gratification, and sex work.

