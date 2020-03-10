Airbnb Is Giving Away $1 Million To Help Finance Your Dream Home

One of Airbnb’s unique homes on the water

Airbnb

In an announcement made by Airbnb Tuesday, the home sharing company has unveiled a new contest to help ten lucky winners finance and build the home of their dreams.

Called the Unique Airbnb Fund, Airbnb will be gifting a total of $1 million dollars to find and finance the most “unconventional, creative and unique livable spaces on the planet.”

The fund—which is meant to empower anyone to design and build an extraordinary house idea and share it with travelers all over the world—will be judged by a panel of celebrities and Airbnb super-hosts including GRAMMY Award-winning actor and style icon Billy Porter.

“The only thing better than pushing the boundaries of style, is empowering others to do the same,” Porter said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join Airbnb in this global search for the most outrageous, spectacular home ideas ever. I can’t wait to see these concepts developed by design lovers from around the world firsthand.”

Potato House, one of Airbnb’s many unique home offerings

Airbnb

You can submit your ideas to Airbnb from 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday through April 15 and ten winners will receive $100,000 each to help bring their ideas to life.

Based on internal Airbnb data measuring year-over-year growth, searches for unexpected and unique spaces to spend the night including places from windmills to tiny houses, have increased by nearly 70 percent over last year on Airbnb. Some of the most booked listings of all time include domes, RVs, treehouses, and yurts around the world, according to Airbnb data.

A wagon home is one of Airbnb’s most unique places you can book an overnight stay

Airbnb

While the contest urges applicants to dream big and tap in to their creative side, the proposal must be realistic, innovative and have some sustainable qualities to it.

Boot home, one of Airbnb’s unique home stay offerings

Airbnb

Also in order to apply, applicants must be able to prove they are the owner of the private property and proposals must incorporates one-of-a kind and totally unique design elements and characteristics as well as an unusual or surprising shape or style.

Spend the night in a spaceship, one of Airbnb’s most unique options for overnight stays.

Airbnb

The Unique Airbnb Fund is now open until 11:59pm EST on April 15, 2020. The winners will be selected by the panel of judges by May 15, 2020. For more information or to see the official rule check out Unique Airbnb Fund Official Rules.

Source