Home Business Airbnb Just Enforced A No-Charge Cancellation Policy
Business

Airbnb Just Enforced A No-Charge Cancellation Policy

written by Forbes March 13, 2020
Airbnb Just Enforced A No-Charge Cancellation Policy

The policy applies to all reservations booked in the U.S. on or before March 13 with a check-in date of April 1, 2020 or earlier.

Airbnb

ANKARA, TURKEY – DECEMBER 30: Logos of Airbnb are seen with a house mock-up onto it, on December 30, … [+] 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As the global spread of COVID-19 continues to wreak financial havoc on travelers around the world, Airbnb is helping some people breathe a heavy sigh of relief today. According to an update made on Airbnb’s Newsroom page, any bookings made in the U.S. before and including today, March 13, that have a check-in date of April 1, 2020 or earlier will now allow guests to cancel their reservations without being charged.

The new policy falls under Airbnb’s “Extenuating Circumstances” clause and also applies to reservations of global hosts or guests who must change or cancel travel for the following reasons:

  • In order to comply with disease control restrictions implemented by relevant governmental or health authorities
  • In order to perform medical or disease control duties in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak;
  • As a result of flight or ground transportation cancellations initiated by an airline or ground transportation provider due to the COVID-19 outbreak;
  • In the event that they are diagnosed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 by a medical or health authority.

While the release also states that the home sharing site will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds, this news comes as a relief for travelers whose plans remain in flux.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tierra Farm CEO Is Cashing In On Cashews...

February 1, 2020

The Coal Industry Has Lost Almost One Thousand...

March 7, 2020

Looking At Former New York Jets In The...

January 30, 2020

Holiday Travel Comes With New Concern This Season:...

December 24, 2019

3 Trends Changing The Way We Age

February 26, 2020

The Recruitment Shift To Branding The Employee Experience

January 23, 2020

HBO’s ‘The Outsider’ Will Probably Get A Season...

February 20, 2020

Why Has Grocery Outlet Stock Been Trending Lower...

December 6, 2019

Justin Bieber Is The First Musician To Hit...

February 5, 2020

Professional Keynote Speaker Secrets I Learned The Hard...

February 3, 2020

Leave a Comment