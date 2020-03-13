Airbnb Just Enforced A No-Charge Cancellation Policy

The policy applies to all reservations booked in the U.S. on or before March 13 with a check-in date of April 1, 2020 or earlier.

ANKARA, TURKEY – DECEMBER 30: Logos of Airbnb are seen with a house mock-up onto it, on December 30, … [+] 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As the global spread of COVID-19 continues to wreak financial havoc on travelers around the world, Airbnb is helping some people breathe a heavy sigh of relief today. According to an update made on Airbnb’s Newsroom page, any bookings made in the U.S. before and including today, March 13, that have a check-in date of April 1, 2020 or earlier will now allow guests to cancel their reservations without being charged.

The new policy falls under Airbnb’s “Extenuating Circumstances” clause and also applies to reservations of global hosts or guests who must change or cancel travel for the following reasons:

In order to comply with disease control restrictions implemented by relevant governmental or health authorities

In order to perform medical or disease control duties in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak;

As a result of flight or ground transportation cancellations initiated by an airline or ground transportation provider due to the COVID-19 outbreak;

In the event that they are diagnosed or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 by a medical or health authority.

While the release also states that the home sharing site will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds, this news comes as a relief for travelers whose plans remain in flux.

Source