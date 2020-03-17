Airbus Pauses Production In Spain And France To Comply With COVID-19 Restrictions

Airbus has shut down its production and assembly at facilities in France and Spain over the next four days to comply with new restrictions imposed by those governments which aim to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

An employee of the airline company Air France works on the engine of an Airbus airplane in a … [+] maintenance facility at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, in Roissy, north of Paris, on June 27, 2019. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

“This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions,” the company said in a statement. “In those countries, the company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible. These measures will be implemented locally in coordination with the social partners. Airbus is also working together with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this decision on their operations.”

On March 12, Airbus had reported that one of the company’s employees at its Madrid (Getafe) site in Spain had tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving medical attention. As a precaution, co-workers who have been in direct contact had been asked to self-quarantine at home for the 14 days.

Both Spain and France both now have restricted movement in order to limit the potential transmission of the contagious disease. France’s President Emmanuel Macron has likened the situation to “a public health war” saying in a televised address to the French people, “[W]e are at war, against an invisible and elusive enemy.”

Boeing has also seen incidents of contagion at its manufacturing facilities. The company first reported that an employee at its Everett had tested positive for COVID-1 on March 9, and co-workers had been asked to self quarantine as a precaution. On March 12, the number of employees who had tested positive at Everett was reported to have risen to five. Boeing’s production line and operations remain open, though the company is contemplating potential closures resulting from the industry slow-down.

