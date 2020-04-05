Airlines Operate Longest Ever Flights To Repatriate Citizens—Melbourne To Tel Aviv Direct

With the unprecedented global lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, many countries have closed their borders. This has meant that flights that previously made stopovers have had to imaginatively reroute.

I recently wrote about some unusual and record-breaking long repatriation flights that have already returned citizens around the world.

This week the Israeli airline El Al completed it’s longest ever flight from Melbourne to Ben Gurion … [+] Airport in Tel Aviv. The journey was to repatriate 280 Israeli citizens from Australia who had been stranded due to border restrictions since the outbreak of COVID-19 globally. An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landing at Rome Fiumicino airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Austrian Airlines flew from Sydney to Vienna direct in a record-breaking 16,000km journey and Qantas flew an A380 superjumbo direct from Australia to London for the first time.

Over the last week, we have seen more records tumble, and airlines create charter flights that have set new distance and time records.

This week the Israeli airline El Al completed it’s longest ever flight from Melbourne to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The journey was to repatriate 280 Israeli citizens from Australia who had been stranded due to border restrictions since the outbreak of COVID-19 globally.

A picture taken on March 25, 2020 shows aircrafts of nordic airline company SAS parked on the tarmac … [+] at Copenhagen’s Airport, as most of the flights have have cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. – Some 4.000 employees of the SAS airline agreed to have their pay cut down during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The El Al flight clocked in at 17 hours and 15 minutes with tickets reportedly costing $2,480. The airline was already set to start its longest scheduled flight from Melbourne to Tel Aviv on April 2, however, in light of the current global situation, the route has been temporarily suspended before it even began.

The Scandinavian airline SAS also completed its longest-ever flight this week with a non-stop service from Lima, Peru to Copenhagen, Denmark.

With a flight time of 15 hours, the 11,000 journey was operated on one of the airline’s new a350 aircraft.

Swiss International Airlines have also grounded all scheduled flights. However, the airline which is … [+] part of the Lufthansa Group also operated their longest ever flight last week from Santiago, Chile to Zurich, Switzerland. The route was operated by a 777-300 and took 13 hours. This was also the airline’s first flight to Chile. This picture taken on July 6, 2016, shows Swiss International Airlines’ Boeing 777 parked on the tarmac at the Zurich Airport in Zurich. / AFP / MICHAEL BUHOLZER (Photo credit should read MICHAEL BUHOLZER/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Peru closed their borders on March 16, and as with many special repatriation flights around the world, the operation was subject to government approvals to fly home stranded citizens.

SAS have currently grounded all scheduled operations in light of the coronavirus outbreak but may continue to operated special flights to repatriate citizens.

An airplane of Wizz Air company has landed from China at Liszt Ferenc Airport of Budapest bringing … [+] thirty thousand sets of protective clothing and eighty-two thousand medical protective mask to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on March 23, 2020. (Photo by GERGELY BESENYEI / AFP) (Photo by GERGELY BESENYEI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Swiss International Airlines have also grounded all scheduled flights. However, the airline which is part of the Lufthansa Group also operated their longest ever flight last week from Santiago, Chile to Zurich, Switzerland. The route was operated by a 777-300 and took 13 hours. This was also the airline’s first flight to Chile.

On March 31 the European low-cost carrier Wizz Air operated special flights to the U.S. and Canada on a321 aircraft to repatriate Hungarian citizens. The airline has never previously operated transatlantic flights before but could be spotted at Chicago, JFK, Miami, Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada.

KATHMANDU, NEPAL – Perhaps the most unusual flight which we will be unlikely to ever see again was … [+] operated by Nepal Airlines from Kathmandu, Nepal to Brisbane, Australia. Nepalese students who were in a coronavirus affected city of Wuhan, China walk out from a Nepal Airlines Airbus A330-200 plane carrying 175 Nepalese students, before they were sent to quarantine at the Tribhuvan international airport in Kathmandu. (Photo by Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Perhaps the most unusual flight which we will be unlikely to ever see again was operated by Nepal Airlines from Kathmandu, Nepal to Brisbane, Australia.

The Australian government chartered an a330-200 to return stranded backpackers and made a fuel-stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Source