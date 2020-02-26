Alexa, Turn On The Lights Using Kasa Smart App

In the weekly “What’s New With Alexa” email newsletter, Alexa owners can opt to receive an update of all the cool, useful, and sometimes irrelevant, ways that Alexa is growing up, so to speak. This week may mark a tiny change, and a subtle one that may be more indicative of Amazon Echo owners’ reality, the newsletter is called “Keep up with Alexa.”

One of the items in the most recent newsletter included this blurb:

“‘Alexa, turn on the lights’ – With Certified for Humans devices, setting up a new smart light with Alexa is struggle-free, tinker-free and stress-free. Learn more.” When I clicked the learn more link, I landed on an Amazon page with this claim:

“Introducing Certified for Humans, smart devices for non-experts. Struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free. No patience needed. Setup with Alexa is simple and after that, it only gets better. No more waiting on unresponsive devices or software updates to get started. It’s smart home made easy.”

In addition, there is a video showcasing the regular, every day, possibly impatient people (based on their copy implication) who were using it. The non-experts.

That is it, I thought. I am a technology guy and I have been, more or less, afraid to give this a smart home thing a shot, to be a first mover is not an option, but last mover. Ah. My ego couldn’t take it, so I followed the link and started looking around on Amazon. “How quick can you get me one of these, Jeff?” That’s the way I communicate with Alexa and with myself when I am ordering from Amazon, by the way, or when I have concerns over Alexa listening in to my conversations. Jeff, can you hear me now?

I digress, although somewhat happily to confess my own quirks with and sarcasm for one of the world’s biggest companies.

Back to the smart bulbs. Smart home ideas have appealed to me, but the price points and challenges with wifi, privacy (and privacy), and which system to choose (are they interoperable), have made it something I have avoided. Until this week when the latest newsletter provoked me.

I’ve been meaning to try this for ages and I think the time has come. I’m ordering two smart bulbs today so that I can test this out. Like you, I have tried old-fashioned wall timers to turn on lights. I have used a variety of approaches to let my lights turn on and off at specific times, so that it appears that I’m home when I’m away or so that the lights come on when I am about to get home and save me from tripping over something in my house.

My most recent solution is to simply leave the light on, all day. I bought an LED bulb specifically so it was only pennies to leave on, but still, not optimal, at all.

As I started looking, I found quite a few affordable options in this smart light bulbs category. However, as I started to research, I determined that I really wanted a smart switch that could control numerous lights at once in my kitchen and that I could monitor from anywhere. So, even though the product was not under the “Certified for Humans” project, the Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link looked perfect for my plans (No affiliate link). Saved a couple of bucks buying a refurbished one that included a full guarantee from Amazon.

The main reason I chose to test the Kasa switch was based on the mobile app having strong reviews on both Android and iOS iPhone. In addition, the switch and other bulbs that TP-Link manufactures, do not require a smart hub or additional connection points (like a few other systems do).

To be fair, a “super smart switch” company, Orro, sent me information on their product mid-2019, but I was still in that “cannot manage a smart home” mindset. Their switch is pricey, but way smarter than anything on the market, as far as I have seen. If you have looked around, and the bits and pieces of disconnected systems impacts your decision, they are worth a look and may be the more sophisticated future of smart homes.

As I sat here researching and simultaneously writing this piece, I wonder, should I buy it? Goodness, I thought, if my Dad sets one of these up before me, I’ll never hear the end of it. (For the record, I love my Dad immensely and it was he who taught me much of what I know about how to fix things, how to build things. I learned how to break things on my own.) I ordered the switch and installed it. I love it. I may not be able to keep up with my Dad, but I can certainly keep up with Alexa.

