Alexander Nübel Completes Remarkable Bayern Munich Transfer

It is official, Bayern Munich has signed Schalke keeper Alexander Nübel. The Schalke keeper will join Bayern on a free transfer on Jul. 1, 2020, and will sign a five-year contract.

In many ways, it is a remarkable deal. Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich’s current number 1, has overcome injury problems and bad form and is once again considered one of the best keepers in the world.

On Thursday, the German magazine kicker categorized Neuer as world-class. “I never had any doubts about returning to my former class,” Neuer said to the magazine.

The 33-year-old keeper also silenced many critiques that wanted to see him replaced by Marc-André ter Stegen as the number 1 keeper in the German national team. It almost appeared that Neuer thrived under pressure.

“No,” Neuer said when asked whether the competition with Ter Stegen was on his mind. “The statements made were clear. I focus on my performance. The coaching staff will make the final decision.”

“In the last few weeks I have played very well, I don’t think about it,” Neuer said when asked about his and Ter Stegen’s competition for the number 1 position in Germany’s goal in an exclusive interview on Oct. 5, 2019.

The competition for Germany’s goal is one thing. Now Neuer will face an internal competitor in Alexander Nübel. The 23-year-old is perhaps Germany’s biggest goalkeeper talent and has often been compared with Manuel Neuer.

After all, both made their first steps at Schalke before joining the Rekordmeister. But Nübel, unlike Neuer, is not a Schalker through-and-through and joined the Royal Blues from SC Paderborn 07 for just €600,000 in the summer of 2015.

Then last season Nübel achieved his breakthrough. Under pressure, then head coach Domenico Tedesco replaced Schalke’s starting keeper Ralf Fährmann with the younger Nübel. Nübel played 18 games quickly underlining his potential even after Tedesco was replaced by Huub Stevens towards the end of the season.

Playing Nübel, however, came with a significant problem. According to a report by Ruhr24 Schalke sporting director and his team allegedly oversaw a clause in Nübel’s contract. Without considerable game time, Nübel would have had the option to go on loan in the summer of 2019, but his contract would have been automatically extended until 2021.

After replacing Fährmann as the new number 1 at Schalke, however, Nübel played the minimum amount of games required to nullify the clause. Gone was his option to go on loan in 2019, but his contract was now up in 2020.

Schalke’s new sporting director Jochen Schneider and his coach David Wagner fought long and hard to rectify the mistake. The keeper was even named captain at the start of the season. But throughout the Hinrunde, Nübel refused to accept contract options, fueling rumors that he will join Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

At least Schneider and Wagner knew that they might lose the race for Nübel. In the summer, they signed the highly talented Markus Schubert from Dynamo Dresden. Schubert, who is the number 2 behind Nübel in Germany’s U21 team, could step in and replace Nübel should he opt for Bayern.

A scenario that already became necessary ahead of the winter break. Nübel received a four-game match ban after a horrible foul on Mijat Gaćinović in Schalke’s 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday 15. Schubert then played well on matchday 16 as well as 17, and there is now a chance that he could replace Nübel until the end of the season as the starting keeper.

Game time will also become a challenge at Bayern. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić enticed Nübel to a move to Bayern by promising him 15 games a season while he is learning from Manuel Neuer. At the same time, the club plan to keep Neuer as the clear number 1 until 2023—a contract extension is expected to be announced soon.

Internally, Neuer, however, has expressed his doubts over Bayern’s plans to bring in Nübel. Neuer does not want to give up game time to his protege voluntarily. Neuer wants to play every game, even friendlies and rejected Salihamidžić’s plan of slowly building up the new signing as his replacement.

Nonetheless, the club has no plans to loan out Alexander Nübel. Instead, the club wants to stick to its plan to slowly build up Nübel as Neuer’s replacement over the next three years.

It is an understandable decision. Neuer has broken his fifth-metatarsal on two occasions already. Although healthy now, another fracture of the bone could be significant in Neuer’s further career.

Bayern does need a replacement for the 33-year-old Neuer in the medium-term. Nonetheless, it is a risky proposition for all parties involved. Bayern is headed into an open confrontation with their team captain, and Nübel could see himself spending a significant amount of time on the bench rather than playing throughout his prime development years.

