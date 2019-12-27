Alia Bhatt And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Starts Filming

Alia Bhatt stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi that just started began production … [+]
Getty Images
Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced right after Bhansali’s production house decided to stop developing the much-awaited Inshallah, that was meant to bring together Bhatt and Bollywood star Salman Khan. Gangubai will be Bhatt and Bhansali’s first collaboration.
While not much is known about the film yet, it is known that it’s an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The narrative revolves around the Gangubai, a brothel owner in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red light district, who was forced into prostitution at a very young age. Bhatt plays the eponymous role.
Among other stars, it is said that actors Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn will also have significant roles in the film. This will be Bhansali’s first collaboration with Devgan after their 1999 magnum opus Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
As for future projects, Bhansali’s ambitious Baiju Bawra has been in the works while Bhatt has been busy with Sadak 2, being directed by her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt, and the superhero film Brahmastra, where she shares screen space with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Adding to her hefty slate of 2020 films, she will also star in Baahubali-maker SS Rajamouli’s RRR.