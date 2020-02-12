Alibaba, Amazon, And The Oscars Ensure This Woman’s Business Is Off To A Good Start

Li Hayes creator of Cool Me Scarf

William Kidston

Four and half years ago, the big pharma company for which Li Hayes worked, called her into the office for a 3 p.m. meeting on a Sunday. “This is not going to be good news,” she thought to herself. Sure enough, the company was closing the local Connecticut division for which she worked. Over the next 24 months, as the director of HR, her job was to fire 250 people. A thankless task if ever there was one!

The experience shaped Hayes’ decision not to seek another corporate job. As luck would have it, her brother’s career as a keynote speaker was taking off and he needed assistance. Now she manages the careers of several keynote speakers. But this was just the first stop on her entrepreneurial journey.

About one and a half years ago, Hayes sought a non-hormonal treatment to manage her menopausal hot flashes. For many women, hot flashes are intensive enough to seek treatment. Hot flashes can take a decade or longer to recede, according to Harvard Women’s Health Watch. Transparency Market Research projects the global menopausal hot flashes market to expand to reach $5.3 billion by 2023. Women who took either combined hormone therapy or estrogen alone had an increased risk of stroke, blood clots, and heart attack, according to the NIH National Cancer Institute. As a result, increased demand for non-hormonal therapies is driving the market growth.

Hayes’ treatment of choice was a cooling scarf. At the time, there were two types on the market. One was a shammy — a towel you soak in water, ring out, and wear damp around your neck. As the water evaporates, it cools you. The other was freezing a bandana and tying it around your neck. Neither was appealing.

“I wanted a solution that was elegant, discreet, and instantaneous,” asserted Hayes. Despite the drawbacks of wetting and freezing scarves, “demand for scarves is robust.” She concluded that there would be strong demand for her concept.

With nothing higher than a basic understanding of science, Hayes researched other materials that might be less conspicuous. She sought a material that would be reusable and a conductor at room temperature. Glycerin gel packs were the solution. “You put a glycerin gel pack [that is 68–77 °] against your skin, which is 98° and it gives a delightful cooling sensation,” she said.

The gel pack fits in a pocket in the back of the scarf made from lyocell — a versatile, machine-washable, non-shrinkable, environmentally sustainable fiber. Its silky texture was perfect for a scarf. Additionally, it is breathable, light, comfortable, and has wicking abilities that keep the skin dry.

She named it Cool Me Scarf.

Hayes made a prototype of the Cool Me Scarf from materials she could buy at local stores. However, she had to hire a seamstress to make the edge of the scarf, which required a special tool. The prototype cost $50 — way too high to bring the product to market.

Using ThomasNet, an online directory of US manufacturers, Hayes found 15 fashion manufacturers that made by-request items and reached out to them. None called her back. She reached out to glycerin pack manufacturers and two of 12 called her back. One berated her for 20 minutes, telling her she was an idiot and wasting his time.

The other explained why it would be costly to manufacture in the US and why China would be a better choice for this type of small-run manufacturing. The first hurdle was that in the US, even though the manufacturer makes glycerin products for other treatments, it would have to be ISO 9000 compliant and prove the safety and efficacy for this particular use. The second problem was that a US manufacturer would need to build a machine that cost $500,000 to do the job, he told her. In China, they could hire a person or several to make it by hand and didn’t have regulations.

Hayes was clueless about how to find a manufacturer in China. No one in her network had a good suggestion. One day, she stumbled upon Alibaba.com. It is an online platform that connects businesses to suppliers of components from around the world, offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee. She checked out YouTube videos to learn how it worked. She found three Chinese manufacturers who made a prototype of the scarf and sent pricing. She did the same with the gel pack.

However, a stalemate arose when it came to placing the order. The manufacturers wanted payment upfront and Hayes wanted to confirm the quality of the product before paying. Alibaba to the rescue. Its Trade Assurance product takes the risk out of ordering online by holding the payment in escrow until the order arrives on time and in the right condition.

While Hayes sells Cool Me Scarf directly on her website, building a following there takes time. She decided to tap into the massive built-in traffic stream of Amazon Prime buyers, which analysts estimate to be 100 million. However, success is not guaranteed. She watched training videos and called their customer service a lot. Her rep was patient.

Hayes is part of a mastermind group, which is a peer-to-peer mentoring concept used to help members solve their problems with input and advice from the other group members. It was her turn in the hot seat — when you get to be the focus of the group’s attention and the majority of the session focuses on your business and the particular problems or issues you are facing. Hayes challenge was growing sales for Cool Me Scarf. One of the people in the group is a publicist. “I can get you to the Academy Awards, this product should be there,” she told Hayes. “I’m like, are you kidding me?”. She wasn’t.

Cool Me Scarf was in the Roger Neil gifting suite. “Being in the Academy Awards gifting suite was a wild ride,” said Hayes. “I felt like a princess. I must’ve had my photograph taken 1000 times.” She was also interviewed several times and got to meet celebrities. “I look forward to using this as a springboard [for my marketing activities]!”

