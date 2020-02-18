Home Business All Major League Baseball Has To Do Is Look To Soccer And To Rugby For Help Out Of Its Mess With The Houston Astros
Business

written by Forbes February 18, 2020
League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Six

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 19: Houston Astros players congratulate Jose Altuve #27 as he crosses home … [+] plate after a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees during Game Six of the League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Earth to Major League Baseball . . .

Manchester City ranks as the New York Yankees of European soccer. Even so, the reigning Premier League winners were just barred from the Champions League for the next two seasons for what the New York Times termed as “serious breaches” of European soccer’s financial regulations.

Elliot Daly is the Mike Trout of rugby. He plays for a Saracens team that captured four of the last five English titles and three of the last five European championships.

None of that kept Premiership Rugby officials from fining Saracens £5.4m and dropping the club after this season from the union’s top flight to something equivalent to baseball minor-league status for repeated salary-cap violations.

In contrast, well, let’s make this simple.

The cheating Houston Astros keep giggling somewhere in the shadows while the dwindling number of folks who actually care about Major League Baseball keeps fuming.

We need more among the fuming.

Football (as in the kind in America as opposed to elsewhere on earth represented by Manchester City) is now our national obsession, but baseball remains our national pastime.

Well, for the moment.

That moment is slipping despite baseball spending last season making a record $10.7 billion, according to Forbes. It’s just that, in the names of Babe, Hank and apple pie, we need baseball to stick around longer, you know, in spite of its clueless ways involving this Astros scandal.

So thank you, Nick Markakis, the Atlanta Braves outfielder who told reporters Tuesday that Astros players need a good spanking or something from at least their grandmothers.

“It’s anger,” said Markakis, from the Braves’ spring training camp in North Port, Florida, where he gave his reaction to the Astros collecting rings after the 2017 World Series by using technology to steal signs from opponents. “I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It’s wrong. They’re messing with people’s careers.”

This Astros controversy is threatening to become as prevalent in the game as the seventh inning stretch. That’s because baseball commissioner Rob Manfred didn’t exactly issue a Manchester City/Saracens-like punishment to the franchise.

Worse, the Astros were allowed by Manfred to remain world champions from that season while retaining their World Series shares of more than $400,000 each.

Worse than that, no Astros players were punished.

2019 NLDS Game 3 - Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 06: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after … [+] hitting a three-run home run during Game 3 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

Justin Turner isn’t amused, especially since his Dodgers (ahem) lost to the Astros during the 2017 World Series. He told reporters Monday before spring drills in Phoenix: “The reason every guy is working out all offseason and showing up to camp early and putting in all the time and effort is specifically for that trophy, which by the way, is called the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“So for him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point, the only thing devaluing that trophy is it says ‘commissioner’ on it.’’

That’s not the only thing.

Source

