Home Technology All New York-Area Flights Briefly Halted After Coronavirus Causes ‘Staffing Issues’
Technology

All New York-Area Flights Briefly Halted After Coronavirus Causes ‘Staffing Issues’

written by Forbes March 21, 2020
All New York-Area Flights Briefly Halted After Coronavirus Causes ‘Staffing Issues’
Global Travel Slows as US Declares 'National Emergency' Due To Coronavirus

A trainee at the air traffic control center tested positive for COVID-19.

Pablo Monsalve/Corbis via Getty Images

Topline: All flights to major New York City-area and Philadelphia airports were briefly halted on Saturday afternoon due to the coronavirus causing “staffing issues” at an air traffic control center in Long Island, according to a notice from the Federal Aviation Authority.

  • A trainee at the facility, in Ronkonkoma, New York, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, the FAA said.
  • The trainee hadn’t been in the air traffic control site since March 17, but the FAA described it was taking precautionary measures while still keeping the center operation.
  •  “We have contacted local health authorities and we are developing a plan to quickly sanitize/clean the affected areas,” the FAA said in a statement.
  • The original advisory issued by the FAA indicated that flights already in the air were getting diverted or sent back to their airports.
  • The directive included major New York City airports like JFK and LaGuardia, as well as the Philadelphia International Airport.
  • A half hour after the first advisory, the FAA issued a second statement saying that restrictions had largely been lifted, aside from some flights that were traveling to JFK.

Crucial quote: “The FAA is working with local health officials and employee representatives to determine how many personnel might have interacted with the trainee in recent days,” the aviation authority said about the New York case.

Key background: Other flights around the country have been delayed or canceled as the coronavirus shuts down travel and people stay indoors. Air traffic control towers at Chicago’s Midway International Airport and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport were both closed after technicians tested positive for the virus.

Crucial statistic: There have been nearly 20,000 cases of the coronavirus reported in the U.S. so far. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Hottest Tickets At Sundance?Underwater VR And One-On-One...

February 7, 2020

Powerful Cyber Attack Takes Down 25% Of Iranian...

February 9, 2020

How To Best View The First Supermoon Of...

March 9, 2020

DC Universe’s MA-Rated ‘Harley Quinn’ Series Is Absolutely...

December 3, 2019

One Human Uses The Same Amount Of Water...

January 20, 2020

Six Eclipses, Four Supermoons and A Rare ‘Great...

December 28, 2019

Dell Upgrades PC Offerings With Next Generation Tech...

January 16, 2020

Apple MacOS Catalina 10.15.2 Release: Should You Upgrade...

December 13, 2019

How To Avoid Unhelpful Or Biased Consulting And...

February 18, 2020

Apple Loop: Massive iPhone 12 Leak, iOS Denial...

December 14, 2019