All The Streams Is Pirate Radio For The 21st Century

MSCHF, subversive agents of chaos, are back with another project that teases the legality of current social standards with All The Streams. A pirate radio-like website that delivers streaming content instead of top 40 hits.

Pirate radio as a concept is a simple one: it’s a radio station that broadcasts without a valid license to do so. While not as prevalent today as it was in the 1960s (and existed since the dawn of regulatory oversight within the radio industry), there is still a market for stealing and rebroadcasting signals. Just, not radio ones.

With that in mind, All The Streams (allthestreams.fm) behaves like terrestrial radio, except that it broadcasts video from a selection of subscription based streaming services. Tune the dial to Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video or Showtime to watch whatever is on. Or text a request. Like radio, you don’t get to choose what is on the dial, just enjoy that it exists without having to pay for it.

Whenever media becomes inaccessible, piracy thrives again. MSCHF

As of this writing All The Streams was broadcasting Keeping Up With Kardashians on Hulu, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi on Disney+, the first season of The Office (US) on Netflix, Game of Thrones on HBO Now, Hunters on Amazon Prime and some medival show on Showtime that I didn’t recognize because I haven’t watched anything on Showtime in the past few decades besides Shameless and Billions.

So the question is: is this stealing? Is this really a form of pirate radio? Similar to its Password of the Day project, someone at MSCHF is paying for these subscriptions. While some services attempt to discourage sharing, it’s certainly not unheard of. The reason for the existence of All The Streams is not just to be disruptive, it’s to make a point about streaming services themselves. We often subscribe to a streaming service for one or two shows (I haven’t turned on Disney+ since The Mandolorian ended), racking up subscription costs because we’re too lazy to pay for a VPN and just torrent the shows.

MSCHF believes All The Streams will be shut down as quickly as it rises into viral existence, but there’s a chance that like most of our sharing of streaming passwords and services, it’ll be given side-eye and generally ignored. It’s not like it’s giving anyone a full menu selection of what to watch, but rather jumping right into the middle of a stream, just like radio.

“All The Streams doesn’t care about user-utility, it doesn’t care about scalability and it certainly doesn’t care about terms of service,” says a MSCHF spokesperson while sipping bubble tea and popping just half of his collar. “All The Streams is made to revel in platform independence and to demonstrate how even the most lo-fi hacks can be the equal of giants.

“At a time where ‘up next’ tends to be hot algorithmic garbage, pirate radio offers up the idiosyncrasy of human decision across an unrestricted breadth of choice. We’re going to play anything and everything we feel like. We’re going to make a Frankensteinian playlist of media that none of these streaming platforms could ever recommend to you because it would cost them the profits of their exclusively-owned content. Sit back and enjoy the ride: like all pirate media offerings, we do this for you.”

This is certainly a form of piracy, though in a much lighter sense than torrenting something and then distributing it through backchannels hidden behind a VPN. It’s less impactful to the industry than stream jacking sports events on Reddit, but more disruptive than using a family member’s Netflix login. It does have a rebel yell feel to it, as much as it has a socially subversive one.

There is something mildly delightful and nostalgic about using something to stream video content without controlling what is currently streaming. It’s almost like… something that we used to do before streaming. What was that called? Oh yes, watching television. It’s TV.

MSCHF has reinvented television before streaming. This time around though, there are no commercials and my brother isn’t yelling at me to “leave it”. All we need now are re-runs of Seinfeld on TBS and it’ll be just like the mid-1990s again.

