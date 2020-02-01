All You Ever Wanted To Know About The Numbers Behind A Super Bowl Ring

A Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl championship ring, center, is one of many on display at the NFL … [+] Experience Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011 in Dallas.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s Super Bowl Weekend and across the country Americans are looking forward to watching the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The winners will not only be Super Bowl Champions, but they will also be the new bearers of a Super Bowl ring.

There is a certain mystique around a Super Bowl ring. It’s a brotherhood and the sign of a champion. It’s also a stunning piece of jewelry and a collectible. In fact, championship rings are so exclusive and so valuable that over twenty years ago, the 1984 AFC Championship Ring was a plot point in the 1994 hit movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective when a stone from that ring was used as a clue in who kidnapped Snowflake, the Miami Dolphins’ mascot.

But in real life, the winning teams can give rings to many in the championship organization from players to coaches to front office staff.

Along with owning such a unique and valuable piece of jewelry come personal finance issues to consider from insurance to taxes.

Protecting A Valuable Asset

One of the first considerations for these rings is actually protecting them from theft or loss. And even thought the NFL only gives teams $5,000 for Super Bowl rings, most of the rings are worth much more than that. For instance, the New England Patriot Super Bowl LII ring, which has 283 diamonds, had an estimated value at the time of $36,500.

That value enough should cause its owner to have it insured. But the value of these rings can be subjective. Quarterback Tom Brady’s ring is probably valued more than that of someone in the front office simply because it is his. Further, for star players like Brady, as they retire and go into the Hall of Fame, the value may keep increasing.

That’s where insurance comes in.

In general, jewelry that is worth $10,000 or less can usually come under your homeowner’s policy. But for unique items, insurers take a different approach by scheduling out the asset on its own policy.

“Scheduling a jewelry item provides coverage if lost, stolen, broken, or even for mysterious disappearance,” says Chris Thorndike, President of NorthStar Risk Management & Insurance in Walnut Creek, California . “In order to schedule a Super Bowl ring, a value would be agreed upon with the insurance carrier based on the appraised value.”

This is likely the safest approach to take. But not every ring owner will take this approach.

Thorndike has seen this firsthand. He explains, “We’ve insured multiple Super Bowl Champions over the years, and we have actually had a few decide not to schedule their rings and self-insure.”

Self-insuring is just another way to say that in the event of a loss, the owner will cover the costs.

Regardless of the approach taken, it’s clearly a decision that a ring holder will have to make.

The Taxman Cometh

But the personal finance issues don’t stop at just protecting the ring. There are also tax consequences to consider for simply receiving the ring. Keep in mind, from a tax standpoint, the employer is giving these rings to the team. It is a form of compensation and as such it must be taxed.

“Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 74, ‘gross income includes amounts received as prizes and awards’”, explains Harvey Bezozi, CPA in Boca Raton, Florida. “Super Bowl rings are taxed accordingly as a taxable fringe benefit, while exceptions exist for those prizes and awards transferred to charities, Olympic medals, and Nobel/Pulitzer prize winners.”

Further, one thing that ring holders must keep in mind is that in the event they ever sell their ring, there may be more tax consequences. While this might seem unlikely, keep in mind that over the years some players like former Steeler running back Rocky Bleir sold his three rings after filing for bankruptcy and former NY Giant great Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl XXV Ring was sold without his knowledge for $230,401. The market will often pay a hefty price for the rings.

“If a player decides to sell his ring, any gross proceeds in excess of the total amount that was included in his W-2 income, when originally awarded, would be taxed as a gain on sale of a personal asset taxed at capital gains tax rates,” explains Bezozi. “Any loss on the sale is considered a non-deductible personal loss.”

What’s even more challenging is that some Super Bowl rings may be considered rarer and thus come under the tax code for collectibles.

Bezozi offers insight into why some Super Bowl rings may be seen as collectibles. “It depends on its rarity, value and demand in the marketplace. In my opinion, the extremely valuable ones are [collectibles], and the plain-vanilla may not be.”

This can come at a cost as the rate for collectibles are 28% versus capital gains brackets of 0%, 15% or 20%.

The Ring Is A Symbol

Ultimately on Sunday a new team will win the Super Bowl and wear the ring. It’s an exciting game – and a unique asset in the personal finance world. But being aware of all the insurance and tax issues can ensure that the ring holder is properly managing the intricate issues that come with such a special ring.

Source