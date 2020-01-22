Álvaro Odriozola: More Than A Short-Term Solution For Bayern?

MUNICH, GERMANY – JANUARY 22: Alvaro Odriozola of FC Bayern Muenchen during a training session at … [+] Saebener Strasse training ground on January 22, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by A. Hassenstein/Getty Images for FC Bayern)

Getty Images for FC Bayern

After much speculation, Bayern Munich have become active on the transfer market after all. On Wednesday, the club announced the acquisition of right-back Álvaro Odriozola. The 24-year-old Spaniard, with a market value of $22.8 million, joins Bayern Munich until the end of the season on loan from Real Madrid.

Odriozola has struggled at Real Madrid, making just five appearances across all competitions. “I’m ready and am not here to lose time,” Odriozola said at his presentation on Wednesday. “It’s true that I haven’t played much lately, but I always worked well. I’m already looking forward to the game against Schalke and would like to play.”

“It was good for us that he didn’t play much, so we were able to bring him to Bayern,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić added on Wednesday. “We are pleased that we were able to fulfill Hansi Flick’s request. He’s technically good and has a high pace. He has the qualities that are good for our game.”

The 24-year-old right-back arrives at a time in which Bayern have struggled for depth in their side. Although the Rekordmeister smashed Hertha Berlin in the Rückrunden opener on Sunday, head coach Hansi Flick expressed his desire to add further depth to the squad.

Winter transfers, however, are never easy. The club was linked with Lukas Klostermann from RB Leipzig and Benjamin Henrichs from Monaco. The former is an impossible target in the winter, Leipzig are Bayern’s closest competitor for the title and would not want to lose a key player to Bayern. The latter was also targeted by Leipzig, and Henrichs was keen to join the Red Bulls, but a transfer was vetoed by Monaco.

New recruit of German first division Bundesliga football club Bayern Munich, Alvaro Odriozola, is … [+] congratulated by the club’s Bosnian sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic (Photo by ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

That did not leave Bayern with many options, and with Real Madrid looking to loan out Odriozola, Salihamidžić jumped on the opportunity—preferring Odriozola over the also available Dodô from Shakhtar Donetsk. In theory, the transfer could solve some significant problems in Bayern’s back four.

With Joshua Kimmich preferring to play in midfield, Benjamin Pavard had to help out in the right-back position. Odriozola’s arrival could now free up Pavard for one of the two center-back slots. But Odriozola arrives at Bayern Munich lacking significant game time—since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, the 24-year-old has managed just 27 games across all competitions.

Nonetheless, Odriozola appears to be ready to go. “I have already discussed this with the coach Flick,” Odriozola said. “He also prefers an attacking style of play. Here in Germany, too, people like to have a lot of ball possession and to press high. My job will be to be good defensively and to support the attack with my runs.”

In theory, then this is a perfect signing for all parties involved. Bayern Munich acquire some depth until the end of the season, Odriozola gains playing time, and Real Madrid get to offload a player in the short-term. But there have also been critical voices.

Germany’s Die Sueddeutsche Zeitung called Odriozola a mirror version of Julian Bernat, the left-back highly criticized by former Bayern President Uli Hoeneß one year ago. The paper also voiced concerns over Bayern’s policy of loaning players from big clubs rather than creating value under sporting director Salihamidžić.

Real Madrid, after all, let a player go for almost free to a direct Champions League competitor. Perhaps a sign that they were not too concerned about adding to much value to a Bayern side, far removed from their glory days?

The transfer will, without a doubt, help the club in the short-term, mostly by adding depth. But it is also not a visionary deal that will help Bayern propel into the post-Robbery era; those deals are usually made in the summer—last summer, however, Bayern signed Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona, on another loan deal.

Manuel Veth is the editor-in-chief of the Futbolgrad Network and the Area Manager USA at Transfermarkt. He has also been published in the Guardian, Newsweek, Howler, Pro Soccer USA, and several other outlets. Follow him on Twitter: @ManuelVeth

Source