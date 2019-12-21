Amazon Christmas Sales: Here Are The Best Live Deals [New Updates]

Amazon’s Christmas sale is live and beating Cyber Monday and Black Friday prices. So here are my top picks of the deals you need to know about. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated daily.
Amazon’s daily deals are red hot for Christmas
The Best Amazon Device Live Deals
Every price here still matches its lowest Black Friday / Cyber Monday price. So if you missed out first time around, here is your big chance:
- 12/14 STAR DEAL – All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with clock and Alexa – $24.99 (save $20) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Echo Dot is a superb deal that’s available right now
- Echo Dot with clock – $34.99 ($25 saving) – shop deal now
- Echo Auto: $34.99 (save $15) – shop deal now
- Echo (3rd gen) – $79.99 ($20 saving) – shop deal now
- Echo Show 5 – $59.99 ($30 saving) – shop deal now
- Echo Show (Gen 2) – $169.99 ($60 saving) – shop deal now
- 12/14 STAR DEAL – Echo Show 8 – HD 8-inch smart display with Alexa – $79.99 (save $50) – shop deal now
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi systems – from $189.99 (save up to $175) – shop deal now
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts – $129.00 (save $70) – shop deal now
- 12/19 NEW – Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts – $179.00 (save $70) – shop deal now
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit – $184.99 ($65 saving) – shop deal now
- Fire 7 Tablet (7-inch display, 16 GB) – $39.99 (save $10) – shop deal now
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, (7-inch Display, 16 GB), Blue Kid-Proof Case – $59.99 (save $40) – shop deal now
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (8-inch HD Display, 16 GB) – $49.99 (save $30) – Fire HD 8
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (8-inch HD Display, 32 GB), Blue Kid-Proof Case – $89.99 (save $40) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Apple Live Deals
AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Live Deals
Screenshot 2019-12-15 at 00.48.43
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) – $1,149.99 (save $199) – shop deal now
- Apple iPhone XS, Fully Unlocked, 256 GB – Space Gray (Renewed) – $579.99 – shop deal now
- 12/17 – $15 PRICE INCREASE – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $399.00 (save $30) – shop deal now
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) – $699.95 (save $229.05) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Console Live Deals
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – $245.99 (save $54) – shop deal now
Amazon has live PS4 and Xbox deals right now
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – $357.00 (save $42.99) – shop deal now
- 12/18 BLACK FRIDAY PRICES RETURN TO ALL STORES- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – $149.00 (save $100) – Amazon – $149 / Target – $149.99 / Best Buy – $149.99 / Walmart – $149.99
- 12/19 – UP TO $50 FURTHER REDUCTIONS – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon – $199.99 / Best Buy – $199.99 / Target – $199.99 / Walmart – $220.00
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon – $349 / Best Buy – $349.99 / Target- $349.99 / Walmart – from $346) / B&H – $349.99
Amazon’s Best Headphones Live Deals
- Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphone – White – $94.99 (save $105.96) – shop deal now (12/16 currently unavailable)
Amazon Beats headphone sales currently offer massive discounts
- urBeats3 Wired Earphones (Lightning Connector) – Blue – $44.99 (save $19.99) – shop deal now
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – Black – $279.00 (save $70.00) – shop deal now
- Sony WF-1000X Truly Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones – $198.00 (save $32) – shop deal now
- Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 / Kohls: $199.99
- 12/18 $60 FURTHER REDUCTION – Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – $99 (save $70) – Amazon – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Laptop Live Deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch – from $208.53 (save $21) – Amazon – shop deal now
Amazon’s live laptop deals cover MacBooks, Windows machines and Chromebooks
- Lenovo 15.6-inch HD Laptop, AMD 3.7GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $358.99 (save $198.65) – shop deal now
- Lenovo 14 (Latest Model) – 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare Display, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, HD Webcam, HDMI, USB-C – $199.00 (save $200.00) – shop deal now
- HP 15.6-inch HD Touch-Screen Laptop (Latest Model) – Intel N5000 CPU, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $300.97 (save $398.03) – shop deal now
- LG Gram Laptop (Latest Model) – 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen, Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 18.5 hrs Battery – $1,599.00 (save $400.99) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Smartphones Live Deals
- 12/18 NEW STAR DEAL – Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon $359.99 / Best Buy $249
Amazon’s live Galaxy smartphone deals are cheaper than Black Friday
- 12/18 STAR DEAL – Samsung Galaxy S10 – Factory Unlocked Smartphone, 128GB, Prism Black (Renewed) – $499.66 (save $300 on new price) – shop deal now
- 12/18 OUT OF STOCK – Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus – Factory Unlocked Smartphone, 128GB, Prism Black (Renewed) – $699.77 (save $200 on new price) – shop deal now
- Google Pixel 4 64GB – $669.00 (save $130.00) – shop deal now
- 12/17 – $50 PRICE INCREASE – Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB – $838.88 (save $60.12) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Smart Devices Live Deals
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker – $99.95 (save $50) – shop deal now
Amazon smartwatch deals include big savings on Fitbit
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch, Charcoal/Silver Aluminum, One Size (S & L Bands Included) – $99.95 (save $60) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best TV Live Deals
- STAR DEAL – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA – 75-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – $1,297.99 (save: $900) – shop deal now
Amazon’s best TV deals are bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- TCL 75S425 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) – $699.99 (save $600) – shop deal now (12/19 – OUT OF STOCK)
- TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – $1,399.99 (save $900) – shop deal now
- TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) – $529.47 (save $270) – shop deal now
- Sony XBR65X900F 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility – $1,098 (save $402) – shop deal now
My Amazon top daily deals will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
