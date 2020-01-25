Amazon Joins Music Conversation Revealing Subscriber Numbers, Taps Afrowave Genre For Original Content

Afrowave artist Afro B performs onstage at O2 Forum in London, England. Photo: Ollie Millington

This week Amazon.com Inc. shared subscriber numbers for its music service, surpassing 55 million global customers, trailing Apple Music at over 60 million – but still far behind streaming leader, Spotify, at 113 million paying users worldwide.

While Amazon tends to keep their numbers close, V.P. of Digital Music, Steve Boom, told the Financial Times, “we felt like getting to this level of scale was something worth talking about.” Growing by more than 50% in the latter half of 2019 alone, according to a statement by the company, Amazon Music may be breaking through to the masses.

Amazon Music has taken on hip hop and rap rather strategically over the past year staffing up the music team with connected industry insiders – some from competing services, and adding human curators to the mix, creating real connections (and content) with artists directly.

Employing the “Amazon Original” approach on the music side of the business, creating original music content with global artists who have built in, highly engaged audiences seems to be a tactic that will fare well considering music is globalized in 2020.

With the rise in popularity of afro wave music, artists like Burna Boy from Nigeria – who has collaborations under his belt with American pop star Ed Sheeran and UK soul singer Jorja Smith, this sound has crossed over to global audiences creating entirely new lanes for excited fans and the music industry at large.

Leading the Afrobeat strategy at Amazon Music, Rochelle Balogun and Sharon Bako brought to life “Amina” by Afro B. featuring Wande Coal produced by Team Salut as an Amazon Original song with a worldwide audience in mind. UK-based artist Afro B is behind the wildly successful anthem “Drogba” dubbed “Joanna” which has over 60MM views on YouTube and continues to be a sure-shot for DJ’s and dancefloors around the globe.

Amazon.com Inc. continues to expand into the lifestyles of consumers worldwide with Amazon Prime’s original streaming content, the ability to buy items with one-click and instant delivery, and increasingly through vocal-recognition via smart speakers on Amazon’s Echo app, Alexa. Options are something built with Amazon customers in mind, and with 5 tiers for subscription, the barrier to entry is low creating a friction-less experience for a variety of users. With this versatility in mind, we may see the company emerge as a notable player in the music vertical.

