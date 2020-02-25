Amazon Opens First Cashierless Grocery Store. What Next For Whole Foods?

A shopper walks out the first Amazon Go store that opened two years ago. The concept is now being … [+] extended to a grocery store format and launching in Seattle

Topline: Amazon is opening a cashier-less grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday, in an extension of its established Amazon Go convenience store concept, that allows consumers to do their weekly shop without physically paying for it.

The launch is an addition to Amazon’s Go stores, a concept launched two years ago that allows customers in U.S. cities to purchase goods in special convenience stores without pulling out card or cash, but instead scanning into the store using the Go app.

Instead of physical payment, shoppers are tracked by cameras in the ceiling and under-shelf sensors that sense when something is picked up. Shoppers can then walk out with the items they pick up and the amount is taken from the card registered to their app.

According to recode, there will be sales assistants in store to help with things like checking ID when purchasing alcohol, restocking, and greeting customers when they enter.

The 10,000-square-foot site is the biggest trial of Amazon’s ‘just walk out’ technology yet and contains 5,000 goods, from individually-packaged fresh groceries, to meat.

Key background: Amazon Go was first launched in 2018 in the company’s Seattle headquarters, as a convenience-store concept stocking breakfast and lunch foods, and aimed at time-poor shoppers working in nearby offices. It has grown to around 25 stores in major cities across the U.S.

What to watch for: Whether the technology could be rolled out in Whole Foods stores. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain since 2017, has not commented on whether the system will be rolled out across its 500 stores in the U.S.

Tangent: Walmart last year debuted an Amazon Go-style Fast Lane that allows customers to skip checkout by using a dedicated app to scan the goods they pick up. Before that, 7-Eleven trialled its own mobile scan-and-go system.

