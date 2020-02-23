Amazon Primed: Amazon Care Launches, Bezos $10 Billion Blunder, Pentagon Documents

PARIS, FRANCE – SEP 28, 2018- Directly above view of New Amazon Cardboard box against yellow … [+] background. Amazon Prime is the online paid subscription service offered by Amazon.com web-commerce site

Amazon Care, the virtual doctor service for Amazon employees – and not a test run program for the entire world – is now live in Seattle. The service allows employees who fall in a specific zipcode of Amazon to get access to virtual medical consultations, follow-up calls/visits and delivery of prescriptions to your home. Even if this was just for businesses the cost-savings on time out of the office for appointments would likely be worth any outlay.

“Amazon Care eliminates travel and wait time, connecting employees and their family members to a physician or nurse practitioner through live chat or video, with the option for in-person follow up services from a registered nurse ranging from immunizations to instant strep throat detection,” the spokesperson said. The company did not say if it plans to expand beyond Seattle to its other offices in the coming months. CNBC

Bezos has promised to donate $10 billion to help fight climate change to much derision from, well, pretty much everyone. The root cause of the derision is not the number or the gesture but rather an inability to or an unwillingness to look at his own house first. Wired has a good look at what £10 billion really means for the planet.

Ten billion dollars may not seem like a sizable sum for people in the market to buy a couple of football teams, but it’s an almost unfathomable amount of money for climate change research and activism. It dwarfs the $4 billion that 29 philanthropic organizations pledged to fighting climate change in 2018, in what was called the largest investment of its kind at the time. It’s so much money that it will likely be difficult to spend on existing researchers and organizations, as The Atlantic noted. Bezos could fund 2,857 Duke University professors indefinitely, or almost three times the number of tenured professors at Yale, for example. “It really will shape the whole nature of the climate movement,” says Robert J. Brulle, a professor emeritus at Drexel University studying politics and the environment. “There’s going to be this mad rush of cash.” Wired

Amazon is looking to get Pentagon documents according to Bloomberg in the War Cloud case. The $10 billion contract is currently on pause thanks to Amazon lawyers. The issue surrounds documents that pertain to Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to recuse himself from making decisions on a $10 billion cloud-services contract. One thing for sure, the beef between President Trump and Bezos isn’t calming down anytime soon.

In a court filing made public on Friday, Amazon seeks a trove of documents to bolster its challenge of the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud contract that was awarded to Microsoft Corp. in October. Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud unit, is also asking the U.S Court of Federal Claims to require the government to turn over materials that shed light on the role that Stacy Cummings, a deputy assistant secretary of defense, played in the procurement. Cummings communicated with the team evaluating JEDI bids and worked on preparations for JEDI-related meetings involving Esper, the lawsuit said. She recused herself from working on the procurement in September 2019, according to the lawsuit. In a previous filing, government lawyers argued that Amazon is “not entitled” to all materials relating to the recusals of Cummings and Esper. Bloomberg

