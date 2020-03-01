Amazon Primed: Walmart+ Prime Challenger, Food Delivery Service Launched, Coronavirus Gouging

PARIS, FRANCE – SEP 28, 2018- Directly above view of New Amazon Cardboard box against yellow … [+] background. Amazon Prime is the online paid subscription service offered by Amazon.com web-commerce site photocredit

Walmart ‘launched’ a challenger to Amazon Prime this week and the reaction was likely not what Walmart wanted and the stock has taken a tumble. Essentially, Walmart+ is a rebrand of the Delivery Unlimited business. Same-day grocery deliveries in return for a $98 per year subscription fee and new features like placing orders by text message and pushes for cheaper fuel and pharmacy discounts. Reports also suggest a Scan & Go service equipping members to skip check-out lines. Public testing should begin next month and perks will be what everyone is looking at for differentiation points. MarketWatch has the analysts responses.

Walmart has also shown a willingness to change course if something isn’t working. The retail giant acquired Jet.com in 2016 for $3.3 billion. The company announced in June 2019 that it would absorb Jet.com staff as part of what The Wall Street Journal called a “winding down.” And earlier this month WSJ announced that Walmart was shutting down its Jetblack shopping service and laying off hundreds of workers. “Instead of trying to beat Amazon at its own game, Walmart should focus on solving actual problems for its target demographic,” said Katrin Zimmermann, managing director of the Americas, TLGG Consulting. “Traditionally from lower income brackets, many of Walmart’s customers don’t own a credit card making it difficult for them to participate in e- commerce. Innovative solutions in the finance and mobile pay sphere might hence be a way for Walmart to retain these customers.” Even if Walmart doesn’t settle on this strategy, Zimmermann says it can “experiment with different business models around subscription,” which could take them in different directions. Experts say that grocery and grocery delivery will be key to the membership offering, along with prescriptions and fuel. MarketWatch

Amazon announced plans to launch a food delivery service in India this week. Timed as Uber is exiting the market may sounds smart but Amazon is up against two entrenched existing competitors; Swiggy and Zomato. Despite customers of both apps being annoyed with the competitors for high charges (Amazon will be charging less), it won’t be a quick or win for Amazon. While you can be last to market and win, this will be a costly battle to unseat rivals in this challenging market. TechCrunch has details.

“We believe in innovating on behalf of our customers to create newer experiences for them. As part of this commitment, we are constantly evaluating new areas and opportunities to connect with and serve our customers. We will come back to you when we have something to announce,” an Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement. TechCrunch could not ascertain the kind of business agreement Amazon has formed with Indian restaurant partners — many of which have grown frustrated with online food delivery players. Amazon’s foray into the food delivery market would create new challenges for Prosus Ventures -backed Swiggy, and Zomato, a 10-year-old startup that acquired Uber’s Eats business in India for about $180 million in January. Both the startups, having raised more than $2 billion together, are still not profitable, losing more than $15 million each month to acquire new customers and sustain existing ones. TechCrunch

Amazon has, like everyone else, been dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus (cancelling appearances/tradeshows, limiting travel, increasing video conferences) but most companies don’t have thousands of clients jacking up prices and claims about the virus to contend with. Amazon issued a smackdown this week and banned +1million products with cure Coronavirus messaging on products. Gizmodo has the story.

This follows news from earlier this week that the online retailer was warning third-party sellers against hiking prices for face masks. Reuters also reports that this week, Amazon launched a probe into price-gouging in Italy for sanitising gels and masks following news of the outbreak there, with cases spiking up this week to 650 total with 17 deaths. In its report, Reuters noted it had found one merchant selling a 10-pack of N95 masks for $128 (£100) – a significant markup considering the average seller’s price for the product was $41.24 (£32.35). Searching for “N95 mask” on the platform, Gizmodo found at least one entry for a 5-pack priced at $175 (£137) from a third-party merchant. That’s considerably higher than a 10-pack of 3M N95 masks priced at about $30 (£24) via price-tracking site camelcamelcamel.com. (Though, if you look at the prices for the 3M 10-pack, it seems to have peaked at $245 (£192) from a third-party seller in the last day or so.) Gizmodo

