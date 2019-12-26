Amazon Sale Alert: Here Are The Best New Deals [Updates]

Amazon’s Christmas sale is live and beating Cyber Monday and Black Friday prices. So here are my top picks of the deals you need to know about. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated daily.
Amazon’s daily deals are red hot for Christmas
Amazon
Forbes
The Best Amazon Device Live Deals
Every price here still matches its lowest Black Friday / Cyber Monday price. So if you missed out first time around, here is your big chance:
- STAR DEAL – All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with clock and Alexa – (typically $49.99) – $24.99 – shop deal now
Amazon’s Echo Dot is a superb deal that’s available right now
Amazon
- Echo Dot with clock – (typically $59.99 – $34.99 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – $10 PRICE INCREASE – Echo Auto: $59.99 – shop deal now
- Echo (3rd gen) -(typically $99.99) – $79.99 – shop deal now
- Echo Show 5 – (typically $89.99) – $59.99 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Echo Show (Gen 2 – (typically $229.99) – $229.99 – shop deal now
- Echo Show 8 – HD 8-inch smart display with Alexa – (typically $129.99) – $79.99 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – $84 PRICE INCREASE – Eero Mesh Wi-Fi systems – (typically $298.99) – $273.99 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts – (typically $199.99) – $129.00 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts (typically $249.99) – $179.00 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit – (typically $249.99) – $184.99 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Fire 7 Tablet (7-inch display, 16 GB) – (TYPICALLY $49.99 – $39.99 – shop deal now
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, (7-inch Display, 16 GB), Blue Kid-Proof Case – $59.99 (save $40) – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – Fire HD 8 Tablet (8-inch HD Display, 16 GB) – (typically $79.99 – $49.99 – shop deal now
- 12/25 – CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE – (typically $129.99) – Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet (8-inch HD Display, 32 GB), Blue Kid-Proof Case – $89.99 – shop deal now
Forbes
Amazon’s Best Apple Live Deals
- 12/24 – STOCK CHANGES – AirPods Pro (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $249.00 (12/24 – out of stock!) / B&H: $249.99 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 (12/24 – back in stock) / Target: $249.99 (12/23 – now “available to pick from some stores”) / Walmart: $249.00 (out of stock)
Screenshot 2019-12-15 at 00.48.43
Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) – $1,149.99 (save $199) – shop deal now
- Apple iPhone XS, Fully Unlocked, 256 GB – Space Gray (Renewed) – $579.99 – shop deal now
- 12/17 – $15 PRICE INCREASE – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $399.00 (save $30) – shop deal now
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) – $699.95 (save $229.05) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Console Live Deals
Amazon has live PS4 and Xbox deals right now
Amazon
- BLACK FRIDAY PRICES RETURN – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.00 / Best Buy: $149.99 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Target: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.00
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles – (typically $499.00) – Amazon: $349.00 / B&H: $349.99 / Best Buy – $349.99 / Target- $349.99 / Walmart – from $346
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles – (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $229.00 / B&H: $199.00 Best Buy: $199.99 / Target – $199.99 / Walmart – $199.00
- Xbox 1 Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $32.19 /B&H : $59.99 / BestBuy: $39.99 / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88
- XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – shop deals now
Forbes
Amazon’s Best Headphones Live Deals
- NEW STORES – Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case Included) – Silver – (typically $129.99) – Amazon: $110.99 / Best Buy: $110.99 / Costco: $15 0ff (members only) / Target: $119.99 / Walmart: $119.00
- NEW STORES – Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth 5, 20 Hour Battery Life, Touch Control Earbuds – (typically $79.99) – Amazon: $49.99 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Best Buy: $55.99 / Target: $51.99 / Walmart: $79.99
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones – Black – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169.00 / Best Buy: $169.99 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169.00
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 – (typically $349.99) – Amazon: $278.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $278.00
- Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones – (typically $229.99) – Amazon: $198.00 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Best Buy: $199.00 / Target: $199.00 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Walmart: $198.00 (12/25 – currently unavailable)
- 12/25 – STOCK CHANGES – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 (12/25 – back in stock) / Kohls: $199.99 (12/24 – out of stock) / Best Buy: £249.99 (12/24 – $50 price increase) / Target: $249.99 (12/24 – $50 price increase) / Walmart: $249.95 (12/24 – $50 price increase)
- TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – (typically $349.95) Amazon: $279.95 / Best Buy: $179.99 / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: from $269.93 (12/25 – currently unavailable)
Amazon Beats headphone sales currently offer massive discounts
Amazon
- TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless (typically $199.95) – Amazon: $79.99 (12/25 – $10 price reduction) / Best Buy: $89.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89.00
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (typically $199.00) – Amazon: $199.98 / Best Buy: $134.99 (refurbished) / Target: $179.99 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Walmart: $126.19 (out of stock)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – (typically $169.99) Amazon: $161.66 (12/25 – $15 price increase) / Best Buy: $99.99 (12/25 – $10 price increase) / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $69.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $99.99
- urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – (typically $59.95) – Amazon: $34.47 / Best Buy: $39.99 / Target: $39.99 / Walmart: $39.00 (12/24 – out of stock)
- Puro Sound Labs Volume Limiting Wireless Kids Headphones – (typically $79.88) – Amazon: $59.88 / Sam’s Club: $59.88 / Walmart: $102.00
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – (typically $349.99) – Amazon – $279.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $279.00
Amazon’s Best Laptop Live Deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch – from $208.53 (save $21) – Amazon – shop deal now
Amazon’s live laptop deals cover MacBooks, Windows machines and Chromebooks
Amazon
- Lenovo 15.6-inch HD Laptop, AMD 3.7GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $358.99 (save $198.65) – shop deal now
- Lenovo 14 (Latest Model) – 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare Display, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, HD Webcam, HDMI, USB-C – $199.00 (save $200.00) – shop deal now
- HP 15.6-inch HD Touch-Screen Laptop (Latest Model) – Intel N5000 CPU, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $300.97 (save $398.03) – shop deal now
- LG Gram Laptop (Latest Model) – 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen, Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 18.5 hrs Battery – $1,599.00 (save $400.99) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best Smartphones Live Deals
- 12/24 NEW STAR DEAL – Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – Amazon – $999 (save $600) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Galaxy S10+ 1TB deal delivers a massive saving
Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – $599.99 (save $300) – shop deal now
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – Factory Unlocked Smartphone, 128GB, Prism Black (Renewed) – $499.66 (save $300 on new price) – shop deal now
- OUT OF STOCK – Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus – Factory Unlocked Smartphone, 128GB, Prism Black (Renewed) – $699.77 (save $200 on new price) – shop deal now
- Google Pixel 4 64GB – $669.00 (save $130.00) – shop deal now
- Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB – $838.88 (save $60.12) – shop deal now
- STAR DEAL – Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon: $359.99 / Best Buy: $249
Amazon’s Best Smart Devices Live Deals
- 12/25 – NEW – Meross WiFi Smart Plug Mini, 16 Amp & Reliable Wifi Connection Powered by Mediatek Chipset, Alexa and Google Voice Control, App Remote Control – (typically $31.99) – $29.99 – shop deal now
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker – $99.95 (save $50) – shop deal now
Amazon smartwatch deals include big savings on Fitbit
Amazon
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch, Charcoal/Silver Aluminum, One Size (S & L Bands Included) – $99.95 (save $60) – shop deal now
Amazon’s Best TV Live Deals
- STAR DEAL – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA – 75-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – $1,297.99 (save: $900) – shop deal now
Amazon’s best TV deals are bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon
- 12/21 NEW – Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – $327.99 (save $102) – shop deal now
- TCL 75S425 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) – $699.99 (save $600) – shop deal now (12/19 – OUT OF STOCK)
- TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – $1,399.99 (save $900) – shop deal now
- TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) – $529.47 (save $270) – shop deal now
- Sony XBR65X900F 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility – $1,098 (save $402) – shop deal now
My Amazon top daily deals will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Follow Gordon on Facebook
My Daily Deal Guides on Forbes
Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro Latest Sales: Here Are The Best Deals [Updated]
Apple Christmas Sales: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals
Walmart Christmas Sale: The Best iPhone, Galaxy, PS4, Xbox, HDTV Deals