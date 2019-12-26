Amazon Sale Alert: Here Are The Best New Deals [Updates]

Amazon’s Christmas sale is live and beating Cyber Monday and Black Friday prices. So here are my top picks of the deals you need to know about. Tip: bookmark this article, it is updated daily.

Amazon’s daily deals are red hot for Christmas

Amazon

Forbes Gordon Kelly

The Best Amazon Device Live Deals

Every price here still matches its lowest Black Friday / Cyber Monday price. So if you missed out first time around, here is your big chance:

STAR DEAL – All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with clock and Alexa – (typically $49.99) – $24.99 – shop deal now

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a superb deal that’s available right now

Amazon

Forbes Gordon Kelly

Amazon’s Best Apple Live Deals

12/24 – STOCK CHANGES – AirPods Pro (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $249.00 (12/24 – out of stock!) / B&H: $249.99 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 (12/24 – back in stock) / Target: $249.99 (12/23 – now “available to pick from some stores”) / Walmart: $249.00 (out of stock)

Screenshot 2019-12-15 at 00.48.43

Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) – Space Gray (Latest Model) – $1,149.99 (save $199) – shop deal now

Apple iPhone XS, Fully Unlocked, 256 GB – Space Gray (Renewed) – $579.99 – shop deal now

12/17 – $15 PRICE INCREASE – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) – Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $399.00 (save $30) – shop deal now

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) – $699.95 (save $229.05) – shop deal now

Amazon’s Best Console Live Deals

Amazon has live PS4 and Xbox deals right now

Amazon

Forbes Gordon Kelly

Amazon’s Best Headphones Live Deals

Amazon Beats headphone sales currently offer massive discounts

Amazon

TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless (typically $199.95) – Amazon: $79.99 (12/25 – $10 price reduction) / Best Buy: $89.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89.00

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (typically $199.00) – Amazon: $199.98 / Best Buy: $134.99 (refurbished) / Target: $179.99 (12/25 – currently unavailable) / Walmart: $126.19 (out of stock)

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – (typically $169.99) Amazon: $161.66 (12/25 – $15 price increase) / Best Buy: $99.99 (12/25 – $10 price increase) / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $69.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $99.99

urBeats3 Earphones with Lightning Connector – (typically $59.95) – Amazon: $34.47 / Best Buy: $39.99 / Target: $39.99 / Walmart: $39.00 (12/24 – out of stock)

Puro Sound Labs Volume Limiting Wireless Kids Headphones – (typically $79.88) – Amazon: $59.88 / Sam’s Club: $59.88 / Walmart: $102.00

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – (typically $349.99) – Amazon – $279.00 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Target: $279.99 / Walmart: $279.00

Amazon’s Best Laptop Live Deals

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6-inch – from $208.53 (save $21) – Amazon – shop deal now

Amazon’s live laptop deals cover MacBooks, Windows machines and Chromebooks

Amazon

Lenovo 15.6-inch HD Laptop, AMD 3.7GHz CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $358.99 (save $198.65) – shop deal now

Lenovo 14 (Latest Model) – 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare Display, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, HD Webcam, HDMI, USB-C – $199.00 (save $200.00) – shop deal now

HP 15.6-inch HD Touch-Screen Laptop (Latest Model) – Intel N5000 CPU, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD – $300.97 (save $398.03) – shop deal now

LG Gram Laptop (Latest Model) – 15.6-inch Full HD Touchscreen, Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 18.5 hrs Battery – $1,599.00 (save $400.99) – shop deal now

Amazon’s Best Smartphones Live Deals

12/24 NEW STAR DEAL – Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – Amazon – $999 (save $600) – shop deal now

Amazon’s Galaxy S10+ 1TB deal delivers a massive saving

Amazon

Amazon’s Best Smart Devices Live Deals

12/25 – NEW – Meross WiFi Smart Plug Mini, 16 Amp & Reliable Wifi Connection Powered by Mediatek Chipset, Alexa and Google Voice Control, App Remote Control – (typically $31.99) – $29.99 – shop deal now

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker – $99.95 (save $50) – shop deal now

Amazon smartwatch deals include big savings on Fitbit

Amazon

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch, Charcoal/Silver Aluminum, One Size (S & L Bands Included) – $99.95 (save $60) – shop deal now

Amazon’s Best TV Live Deals

STAR DEAL – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA – 75-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – $1,297.99 (save: $900) – shop deal now

Amazon’s best TV deals are bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon

12/21 NEW – Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – $327.99 (save $102) – shop deal now

TCL 75S425 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) – $699.99 (save $600) – shop deal now (12/19 – OUT OF STOCK)

TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – $1,399.99 (save $900) – shop deal now

TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model) – $529.47 (save $270) – shop deal now

Sony XBR65X900F 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility – $1,098 (save $402) – shop deal now

My Amazon top daily deals will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.

___

