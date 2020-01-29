Amazon’s Reputation Is Dying! Here’s How You Can Survive Leaving Amazon To Open Up Your Own Store

Picture this: The waffle maker you purchased on Amazon just arrived at your front door. Excited, you take it out of the box, ready to make some waffles. Except there’s one problem – there’s a dried-up waffle already in your “brand-new” machine!

Quality issues like these are becoming more common and as a result Amazon’s reputation is dying. With more third-party sellers entering the platform, there’s a higher chance the product you purchase will be tainted or tarnished.

It’s gotten so bad, Nike pulled their products from Amazon.

What about those honest sellers?

For them, this is a “one bad apple” situation. Does Amazon really care if the widget you order arrives broken when they’re still getting paid?

Amazon is a platform that notoriously undervalues its customers, sellers, and delivery drivers.

If you’re a seller and want to survive the impending Amazon apocalypse, you should focus on creating your store and improving your customer’s experience. Here are a few strategies you should consider.

1. Create an online following

Your product is probably not unique, and that’s okay. There are perhaps a dozen other companies selling the same widget as you.

Refrain from jumping on to another e-commerce site full tilt. Your best bet is to build an online following through social media.

Research what your direct competition is doing: What are they doing? What are they not doing? Ask yourself how you can fill in that gap.

Social media is free; the only cost is your time and effort. The more effort you put in, the greater rewards you get.

Build an audience who wants your product and sets you apart from all the copycats.

Start small. Use shops like Etsy to sell your products, open a kiosk, or sublet space in an established retailer. Work your way up from there!

2. Focus heavily on your customer service

This goes hand-in-hand with building an online following. You’re responsible for creating an experience for the customer, not just a product. Customer service applies to both online and in-person.

Listen to customer feedback. Do your best to provide customers with such extraordinary customer service that they will continue coming back to shop with you.

One thing you could steal from Amazon is their symbiosis between online and in-store. If you have a kiosk, offer a pick-up service, delivery, et cetera to integrate both sides to your store, if applicable.

3. If you’re too dependent on Amazon, you’re screwed!

If 25-percent of your sales are coming from Amazon and nowhere else, you’re going to have a terrible time moving elsewhere.

You may have to bite the bullet and ride the “Amazon brand reputation” train.

But all hope isn’t lost. Refer back to number one and develop your brand via social media to begin the process of creating your store.

