American Cannabis Stocks Are Working Their Way To Wall Street

When I first started following the cannabis industry seven years ago, there were very few companies trading publicly. None of them traded on major exchanges. Instead, they were all trading “over-the-counter” then, or on the OTC, and none of them were generating substantial revenue. Today, more than a dozen cannabis stocks trade on major exchanges, but few of them are operating in the United States. Instead, the vast majority of the stocks on the NYSE or NASDAQ operate in Canada, where cannabis is federally legal, though this is starting to change.

The first cannabis stock to list on a major exchange was GW Pharma. Before its NASDAQ IPO in 2013, the company traded in London as well as on the OTC. The company sold ADRs representing 10 ordinary shares in May 2013 at $8.90, reaching an all-time high last year near $200 a share just six years later. It’s important to recognize that the company isn’t involved in state-legal cannabis. It is a biotech company working within FDA guidelines and supervision, which makes it a special case when it comes to trading publicly on a major exchange.

The next American cannabis company to trade on a major exchange was Innovative Industrial Properties, a REIT that serves the industry. It spent most of its first year below the $20 IPO price from late 2016, and it traded as high as $139.53 this past summer.

The first Canadian licensed producer to go public with a dual listing on a major exchange was Cronos Group, which did so at the beginning of 2018 when it listed on the NASDAQ and was followed by Canopy Growth, which was the first LP to trade on the NYSE. Now many Canadian LPs are dual listed, including Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, FSD Pharma, HEXO Corp, Neptune (which was dual-listed before it became an LP through its legacy nutraceutical business) and Organigram. Tilray was the first Canadian LP to list on the NASDAQ as its primary exchange in 2018, and it was followed by Sundial in 2019.

While American companies growing, processing or selling cannabis aren’t able to list on a major exchange at this time, some companies that provide goods or services to them have been able to do so. The limitation isn’t a legal one. Instead, it is the policy of the exchanges, who believe that they would be taking risk of some sort of federal enforcement action were they to allow direct cannabis companies to list. It’s not really clear why the exchanges feel that ancillary companies don’t subject them to that risk, but clearly they are becoming more receptive, as I discuss below.

Before I discuss recent listings, its important to understand that there are several legacy companies that have entered the industry and have maintained their listings. The best example is Scotts Miracle-Gro, which wholly owns The Hawthorne Gardening Company, a supplier of equipment to the cannabis industry. Scotts Miracle-Gro has put together a string of acquisitions that enabled its unit to generate sales in excess of $671 million and an operating profit in excess of $3 million in the fiscal year ending September 30th. Pyxus International, formerly Alliance One, is a tobacco company that entered the Canadian LP space as well as the U.S. CBD space. 22nd Century Group is also a tobacco company that entered the hemp research space and recently acquired a CBD company. Another legacy company listed on a major exchange that is also involved with CBD is cbdMD, formerly Level Brands. Similarly, Village Farms, a produce company with partial ownership of a Canadian LP, Pure SunFarms, and potential expansion into the American hemp market, is dual-listed.

Akerna was the first ancillary cannabis company to list on the NASDAQ. To be more precise, the company went public as MTech Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in early 2018 with full disclosure that it was looking to acquire an ancillary cannabis company, which it did (MJ Freeway). There are several other SPACs that are in the process of conducting an IPO, and Silver Spike, Tuscan Holdings I and Tuscan Holdings II did begin trading publicly in 2019. Greenlane Holdings, which also serves the e-cig industry, is involved in cannabis as a distributor of vaping devices and packaging products, went public on the NASDAQ last year.

In early December, GrowGeneration, which I profiled recently, moved from the OTC, where it had been trading since late 2016, to the NASDAQ. I believe that this is the first time a company serving the cannabis industry has accomplished this achievement, and I expect KushCo Holdings will do so this year. I also expect that we could see more CBD companies uplist or dual-list given that hemp has been legalized.

I don’t expect direct cannabis companies to be able to list anytime soon, and this provides a potential driver for the ancillary companies that serve them and that do trade on major exchanges. GrowGeneration has discussed how it has been seeing an increasing portion of its revenue coming from large MSOs, and many investors may become comfortable that the ancillary companies, like GrowGeneration, are a good way to get exposure to the growth of the industry while not having to pick the winners themselves. For institutional investors, it’s really the only way to invest in the state-legal cannabis theme, as they are typically not able to invest in OTC stocks or companies that are operating in violation of federal laws.

So, while it’s still not possible for investors to buy into leading American direct cannabis companies unless they can buy securities listed on the OTC or the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), it is encouraging to see many companies that are able to list their shares on the NYSE or NASDAQ. While the reception to Akerna and GrowGeneration hasn’t been particularly positive thus far, I expect that investors will better appreciate these companies and others who are leveraged directly to the American cannabis operators in the state-legal markets.

Disclaimer: I mentioned Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, KushCo Holdings and Organigram, each of which is a client of mine at New Cannabis Ventures, where we provide an investor dashboard on their behalf. We disclose all public company clients here. I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article, though I may include them in one or more model portfolios at 420 Investor.

