America’s 355 Ship Plan Needs Better Strategic Backing

USS Tulsa (LCS-16)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Maritime strategies are great things. They help direct the enormous sums spent on the construction and administration of a Navy towards only the most necessary investments.

Maritime strategy also tells navies what to do. Strategic guidance is what helps puny Navies punch far above their weight. Put another way, an enormous fleet is only good if a nation knows how to use it well.

Solid strategy is what points the way.

China, for example, has some very simple strategic goals that inform their fleet. With the Chinese Communist Party eager to project power into loosely held maritime “global commons”, a portion of China’s maritime strategy is focused upon gaining footholds and then overwhelming rivals via a combination of cheap permanent presence and well-crafted bravado. The strategy has worked well, and it has become the blueprint that China’s naval leaders have built a fleet around.

America, on the other hand, builds its ships around tactics. Rather than grapple with the challenge of thrashing out a maritime strategy or a set of strategic priorities, the U.S. Navy has immersed itself too deeply into the minutiae of battlefield tactics. And it’s been a disaster. Time after time after time, America’s Navy has contented itself with the tedious analysis of missile salvoes, aircraft ranges and the exotic mysteries of electronic warfare, and then, after being beguiled by technological promise, we end up with ships that are outdated at launch, won’t work or are too complex for their sailors to safely operate.

Frankly, the organization struggles to operate as a fully-empowered instrument of American influence, and rather than focus upon managing the great game underway in the global maritime, too many sailors are out there doing little more than looking for things to shoot. The U.S. Navy needs to articulate some viable strategic directions and move out on them.

The root of the problem is that America does not know what the U.S. Navy is supposed to be doing, and, frankly, neither does much of the Navy. Even more concerning, America’s wider civilian leadership is often too cowed to even attempt to impose strategic direction upon the Navy as a whole. Giants like Theodore Roosevelt, the father of America’s Blue Water Navy, are few and far between.

To thrive, the U.S. Navy needs a strategy or a some sort of limited strategic guidance to focus upon. That’s when the U.S. Navy does it’s best work.

Naval Force Structure Struggles In A Vacuum

Operating in a strategic vacuum is making it hard for the U.S. Navy to move forward. The Navy’s long-awaited Integrated Force Structure Assessment has been slow to roll out, roiled by leadership changes and shifts in focus.

The Force Structure Assessment is something of a planning tool, allowing the Navy to detail the number and type of ships it expects to field in the years ahead. But with no strategy, and the fact that future demand signals in these assessments are derived largely from prior Combatant Commander requirements, Force Structure Assessments are backwards-looking tools with their roots firmly planted in Cold War-era demand signals. Today’s Force Structure Assessment needs to be aligned with some sort of strategy; without a stronger strategic foundation it is a meaningless exercise.

Rather than look to the past for answers, the Force Structure Assessment must look ahead, considering technological change as well as things like the demise of the Antarctic treaty, the ongoing grab for seabed resources, the prospect of nuclear proliferation and other factors to help shape the Navy’s strategic approach to these threats. Wargaming without making some assumptions about the Navy’s future operational context is not enough.

If American policymakers are unable to offer a strategic direction beyond a demand for 355 ships, then the Navy has a duty to not only try to get the fleet to 355 ships, but to also help the Nation figure out what it wants this proposed 355-ship Navy to do. It’s not a fun process; American leaders hate making hard decisions. But no Navy—no matter how large—can do everything asked of it in the 2018 National Defense Strategy. The Navy can, however, focus on some missions and reject others. It can force policymakers to think a little harder about how precious American resources are to be procured and used.

The Navy’s slow and steady march towards releasing the Force Structure Assessment is prudent. Such as it is, this Assessment offers an opportunity for the Navy’s civilian leadership and other like-minded stakeholders to start imposing strategic direction—at least on the margins of America’s maritime forces.

But It’s China, Right?

Seasoned naval watchers will be quick to claim that the rise of China’s Navy offers sufficient strategic direction for America’s Navy, and that the Navy should content itself with preparations for high-end warfare against this modernizing rival. That’s fine, but a Navy’s role is bigger than providing some floating chariots for modern-day maritime Spartans to go duke it out on the high seas.

A Navy is unique amongst the other services in that it is a tool of statecraft. America’s Navy cannot take refuge in tactics as China and other countries race to claim island bases, grab loosely held seabed and positions itself to seize the last great global common, Antarctica. It is time to wake up and realize that America’s Navy has an enormous role to play in the global arena—a role that is potentially bigger than those claimed by the Army or Air Force. As such, it must be funded accordingly and sent out not just to fight a high-end battle, but to engage, influence and build alliances with likeminded partners.

But unless the Navy focuses more attention upon defining it’s strategic direction, the Navy won’t be able to make a case for itself. And if the service cannot articulate a maritime mission-set before leaders in the Department of Defense and in Congress, then America’s Navy will never reach 355 ships. Instead, it will be cannibalized by competing service demands, dwindling away to become little more than an over-stretched coastal defense force—an ugly outcome that would not be a good strategy at all.

Source