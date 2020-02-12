America’s Foremost Wealth Advisors To Gather In Las Vegas At Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit Featuring Wall Street Icons

The 2020 Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit, which brings together the best and brightest in the financial advisory space, returns to Las Vegas from Feb. 24-26 for the fourth annual gathering at the Wynn Hotel.

Mario Gabelli speaks at the Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit

Johnny Wolf Photography

The event is slated to bring together top ranking advisors, industry leaders and preeminent financial professionals to discuss pressing issues and best practices when it comes to client impact, financial insight, and the future of the wealth management industry. Some of this years keynote speakers include:

Jonathan Gray , President & COO, Blackstone

, President & COO, Blackstone Ben Horowitz , Co-Founder, Andreessen Horowitz

, Co-Founder, Andreessen Horowitz Bill Miller , Chairman, CIO & Co-Founder, Miller Value Partners

, Chairman, CIO & Co-Founder, Miller Value Partners Steve Forbes , Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media

, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media Mario Gabelli , Chairman, CEO & Founder, GAMCO Investors, Inc.

, Chairman, CEO & Founder, GAMCO Investors, Inc. Jimmy Levin , Chief Investment Officer, Sculptor Capital

, Chief Investment Officer, Sculptor Capital Jeffrey Rosenberg , Managing Director, BlackRock

, Managing Director, BlackRock Andy Sieg , President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

, President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Saker Nusseibeh , CEO, Hermes Fund Managers

, CEO, Hermes Fund Managers Richard Bernstein , CEO & CIO, Richard Bernstein Advisors

, CEO & CIO, Richard Bernstein Advisors Randall Lane , Editor, Forbes magazine

, Editor, Forbes magazine R.J. Shook, Founder & President, SHOOK Research

Along with the illustrious group of speakers, attendees will meet, dine, and network with a group of attendees comprised of those recognized as best in class in the Forbes/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisor Lists—which honor the top 250 advisors in the industry, the top women advisors, the top next-generation advisors, and the top advisors in each state—along with a community that is among the best in its field and in attendance to learn more in order to better serve clients.

Some of the pressing industry trends that will be discussed include global economic forecasts, the 2020 market outlook, tax strategies, key issues for clients, impact investing, fee compression, disruptive technology, ESG investment, issues around wealth transfer, emerging markets, alternative investments, and management strategies.

The exclusive forum brings together a group representing nearly $1 trillion in assets under management and provides the industry’s highest-level insights tailored for elite advisors.

A panel discussion at the Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit

Forbes

Those in attendance will have the unique opportunity to share ideas about how to keep their businesses competitive and best serve client needs with a gathering of peers and colleagues with similar educational, competitive, and entrepreneurial interests in an industry that values relationships first and foremost.

In addition to the valuable business intelligence slated to be shared across the three-day conference, there will also be the opportunity for the Forbes/SHOOK community to engage in philanthropy by making a donation to help the Make-A-Wish organization in its mission to grant unique wishes to children with critical illnesses. At the Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit in 2018 some $550,000 was raised for Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Click here for more information on the fundraising and to donate.

For additional information about the event and the agenda, visit the event website.

Source