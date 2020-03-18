Home Business Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak, Here’s What Forbes Is Doing New To Keep You Informed
Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak, Here's What Forbes Is Doing New To Keep You Informed

written by Forbes March 18, 2020
Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak, Here’s What Forbes Is Doing New To Keep You Informed
We recognize that the new coronavirus and COVID-19 presents one of the most serious challenges we’ve ever faced in two areas central to why people turn to Forbes: science and business.

Accordingly, as when America’s factories transformed from making cars to tanks during World War II, we’ve re-engineered our entire newsroom of nearly 200 full-time journalists and 3,000 expert contributors, to provide you with the most current, authoritative, reliable and thought-provoking journalism possible as we weather this storm together. Among these moves, we’ve:

  • More than doubled our breaking news team, to 15 journalists, so that you’re getting reliable information in real-time.
  • Launched newsletters dedicated to Working From Home, and general coronavirus news, top reads and advice, with many more specialized newsletters to come.
  • Positioned our staff in Europe, the current center of the virus, to report and tell stories that will prove predictive for the U.S. and most of the rest of the world.
  • Finalized a dream team of 30-plus coronavirus expert contributors. People like Tara Haelle and Bruce Y. Lee are already read by millions. We’ll announce the full roster next week.
  • Created up-to-the-minute roundups and briefings on the latest pharmaceutical treatments and vaccines; how businesses are navigating the complexities and finding solutions; market updates; health and wellness need-to-knows; and more. 
  • Redesigned and relaunched The Forbes app, with a focus on getting the news directly onto your phone in real time.
  • Focused our video team to create a lineup of new series, including the Forbes Armchair MBA, that allows people at home to learn, on their own schedule, from the world’s best, from Warren Buffett to Billy Beane to Sara Blakely.

Over the past week, more people have read Forbes stories than any time in our 103-year-old history. We appreciate your confidence, and we will reciprocate. We have many more ideas, the best team in journalism and one of the world’s most trusted media brands. We pledge to serve the public honorably, tirelessly and humbly at this important time.

