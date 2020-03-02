Amy Klobuchar’s Reported Withdrawal From Race Leaves Billionaire Donors Up For Grabs

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) … [+] interact during a break at the Democratic presidential primary debate. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Topline: Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic primary Monday, according to the New York Times, a decision that comes on the heels of rival Pete Buttigieg and just a day before Super Tuesday, and signals that centrist candidates are coalescing around Joe Biden, which could mean that deep-pocketed donors will follow.

Klobuchar is expected to fly to Dallas, Texas, to appear with Biden at a rally ahead of the Super Tuesday vote and to endorse the former vice president for the nomination.

Forbes reported earlier Monday that in January, Biden led the Democratic field in terms of the number of billionaire donors helping fund his campaign at 66, followed by Buttigieg with 61 billionaire supporters, and Klobuchar in third with 33 billionaire supporters.

With Buttigieg and Klobuchar out of the race, Biden may look to pick up support from deep-pocketed supporters of Buttigieg and Klobuchar who can help fund his primary race and potentially general election race against President Trump, who is also amassing hundreds of millions of dollars for the 2020 race.

Doubts about Klobuchar’s campaign’s viability were raised after the South Carolina primaries, in which Klobuchar finished in sixth place with just 3.1% of the vote.

Key background: Initially hailed as a Midwestern moderate and picking up an esteemed endorsement from The New York Times, Klobuchar has faced protests over her record as a prosecutor and was forced to cancel a campaign rally in her home state of Minnesota Sunday night.

Much of the controversy surrounding Klobuchar’s time as county prosecutor in Hennepin County, the most populous county in Minnesota, stems from the life sentence handed to a 16-year-old black teenager following the death of an 11-year-old girl in a shooting. Critics have said there were flaws with the prosecution, and Klobuchar has called for the case to be reviewed. Klobuchar has also been accused of declining to charge police officers involved in fatal shootings of black men.

Tangent: Forbes estimated that Klobuchar and her husband, John Bessler share a $2 million personal net worth.

