Home Technology An Amazon Listing Just Appeared For ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ On PC
Technology

An Amazon Listing Just Appeared For ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ On PC

written by Forbes February 26, 2020
An Amazon Listing Just Appeared For ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ On PC
″Horizon Zero Dawn″

“Horizon Zero Dawn”

Credit: Sony

Topline: A listing on Amazon France for a PC version of the game Horizon Zero Dawn was spotted by a user on ResetEra, further fueling rumors that began last month that the hit game would soon be released outside the PlayStation ecosystem.

  • Released in 2017 to rave reviews and eventually shipping 10 million units, Horizon Zero Dawn is a Sony Interactive Entertainment published open-world action game that’s also developed by Sony’s subsidiary Guerrilla Games in the Netherlands.
  • Last month, Kotaku cited sources saying Sony was planning a PC port of Horizon, likely for both Steam and the Epic Games Store, something the Tokyo-based studio has rarely done before.
  • Like Nintendo, Sony’s main weapon in the gaming space is its exclusive software that drives hardware sales, but there have been recent instances where previously PlayStation 4-only titles have made their way to Windows, the difference being they were developed and ported by outside, non-Sony studios.
  • Released in 2018, Quantic Dream’s Sony-published PlayStation 4 exclusive Detroit: Become Human was ported over by its developer to the Epic Games Store late last year, and Kojima Productions’ 2019 PS4 exclusive Death Stranding didn’t even make it to release in November before it was announced it’d be receiving a PC port from 505 Games in summer 2020.
  • If true, it’s a strategy already being employed by its competitor Microsoft, which has its hit Minecraft on every platform imaginable and now releases all of its first-party games on both its Xbox consoles and PC—though, Microsoft also owns Windows.

What To Watch For: If the rumors are true. If there were ever a date to announce it, February 28 wouldn’t be too surprising, given its the third-year anniversary of its launch.

Big Number: 106 million. That’s how many PlayStation 4s have been sold since launch, fueled by its large exclusive content library. This year, Sony bought up one of the studios that helped fuel that number, Marvel’s Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games for $229 million.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Three Essential MacBook Updates To Improve Apple’s MacBook...

December 22, 2019

What Area Of Tech Will Produce The Next...

January 20, 2020

Let’s Worry About Diagnostic Capacity, Not Just During...

February 19, 2020

Voyager 1’s Iconic ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Photo Is...

February 12, 2020

How You Can Improve Your Company’s New Product...

January 10, 2020

How To Prepare Your Employees For Today’s Cybersecurity...

January 21, 2020

To Live Long, Or To Prosper?

February 2, 2020

Skeletons In The Closet: $2 Billion Cybersecurity Firm...

February 6, 2020

VMware Closes $2.7 Billion Acquisition Of Pivotal Software

January 2, 2020

5 Social Media Posts About Weather That Need...

December 26, 2019