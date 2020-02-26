An Emerging Consensus Among Chief Data Officers

By Thomas H. Davenport and Randy Bean

Several times a year, NewVantage Partners (NVP) convenes a breakfast meeting of senior and business and technology executives with responsibility for data to discuss key issues in the field. Over time, the attendees have increasingly been Chief Data Officers. At a recent meeting in New York, incumbents of that role from large financial institutions were in the majority; data science and analytics leaders made up the rest of the group.

While the results of several annual NVP surveys suggest that the Chief Data Officer job lacks definition, there was a high level of consensus among the group at this meeting. One point of agreement was on the job definition issue. We had just published this Harvard Business Review article arguing that there are too many diverse responsibilities in the CDO job, and several CDOs said they agreed with the article and found it helpful. It’s clearly difficult to do seven or more different jobs as CDO. However, it wasn’t obvious which responsibilities they’d like to give up.

We argued in that HBR article that the most rapidly-growing definition of the job involves a combination of data and analytics, i.e., Chief Data and Analytics Officer. There were several of those at the breakfast and general consensus that it’s a good combination.

Centralize Data, Decentralize Analytics

Several of the discussion topics addressed the relationship between data management and analytics/data science/AI. One credit card CDO had a general rule of thumb: “centralize data, decentralize analytics.” The rationale for that maxim is that data management functions must be centralized in order to define what is enterprise data and make it available to anyone who needs it. Decentralized data creates dysfunctional silos.

Analytics, on the other hand, are closely related to the business problems in particular business units and functions. The results of analytics projects need to have the trust and understanding of the leaders of those groups. Therefore, the group argued, analytics should eventually be decentralized into the various business entities of an organization. Put another way, one CDO said that the “what and why” of analytics is the responsibility of the business; the “how” is a central data function.

However, one of us (Tom) pointed out that there may need to be a stage in which analytics are centralized to some degree to get control over the resource and compile a critical mass of talent. A centralized analytics group also often helps with analyst or data scientist job satisfaction and retention. At some point, however, business leaders realize how valuable such individuals are and want them as direct reports on their teams. Even then, it may be useful to retain a central center of excellence to share knowledge of analytical solutions and to select analytics tools for the enterprise. One CDO commented that data and analytics organizations clearly need to evolve over time, and their structure needs to relate to the context of the organization.

Producers vs. Consumers of Data

One of the CDOs present made the distinction between producers and consumers of data. Many dispersed business leaders and employees are consumers of data. One banking analytics executive suggested that every business function and unit should have a “data consumption strategy”—describing what data is important to them, where they get it, and how they use it. The central “Office of the CDO” will normally have primary responsibility for producing (and distributing) enterprise data.

Some attendees suggested that the consumers of data also need to become producers as well as they create new or transformed data entities. Perhaps everyone in the organization can become a data “prosumer.”

The Importance of Data and Analytics Education

One experienced CDO at the session said that one of the most important aspects of the role was to educate the senior management team about data and how it is used. With the CEO it was done through personal coaching; other executives got a custom program in which the CDO participated.

Several other CDOs at the meeting reiterated the importance of education. One said that every employee was required to participate in an online program emphasizing the value of data assets. Senior executives would get a face-to-face program that will be launched soon. Another mentioned that even if there are education programs, CDOs need to ensure that they and others in their organizations need to avoid technical language in communicating with executives about their initiatives.

A data management association executive at the meeting has seen companies tie data-related behaviors to performance evaluations and compensation, which greatly enhances the motivation to learn more about data and analytics. One UK bank, for example, has a very strong data-driven culture and digital strategy, and spent over $5B on improving data assets. The bank has an assessment tool to score managers on how data-oriented they are, and they are compensated in part on the basis of it.

The Power of Machine Learning and AI

Another aspect of the discussion revolved around what companies are doing with AI. One banking CDO emphasized the differences between machine learning and other forms of AI, arguing that machine learning is ready for broad deployment, whereas other forms of AI may not be. “How we weave machine learning into the fabric of the business is one of the most important issues we are addressing,” the CDO commented.

Several attendees said that they have many pilots of ML and AI, but not many production deployments yet—a finding echoed in the 2020 NewVantage Partners survey. One CDO commented that effective data engineering is a critical ingredient to scaling AI. At that company, data engineering is primarily a centralized function.

Given the uncertainties and lack of clarity in the business community around the CDO job, these experienced CDOs exhibited a surprising amount of consensus on the key issues they face. And although CDO job tenures have been historically short, they exhibited little or no insecurity about their jobs. One CDO noted, “Our company is completely data-driven. The only surprise is how long it took us to appoint a Chief Data Officer!”

Randy Bean is an industry thought-leader and author, and CEO of NewVantage Partners, a strategic advisory and management consulting firm which he founded in 2001. He is a contributor to Forbes, Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, and The Wall Street Journal. You can follow him at @RandyBeanNVP.

