An Innocent Man Beaten By Law Enforcement Asks The Supreme Court To Give Him His Day In Court

James King in a recent photo taken in front of the Supreme Court.

James King was assaulted in broad daylight in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2014. Bystanders were shocked to see two men holding him in a chokehold and beating him mercilessly in the face. One witness called 911 saying, “Please God, they’re beating him up, literally assaulting him.” When the police arrived, James and the witnesses learned that his assailants were a police officer and an FBI agent dressed in street clothes.

James was completely innocent in this encounter. It was a clear case of mistaken identity. But James never received an apology; instead, he got prosecuted. Now, six years later, he is still seeking justice with an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court that will be considered in March.

The officer and agent, who beat James so savagely on that day that he needed to be hospitalized, were not looking for a dangerous criminal. They were looking for another young man who stole some empty cans and liquor bottles from a former employer’s home. The photo they had of the suspect bared little resemblance to James, but they approached him anyway.

James King at approximately the time of his confrontation with police.

A photo of the actual suspect who the officer and agent confused with James.

James had no idea that he was talking with law enforcement when they approached him. Both were in plain clothes and failed to identify themselves. Instead, they insisted that James identify himself. When James gave his own name, they doubted him, threw him up against a car, and snatched his wallet out of his pocket. For good reason, James thought he was being mugged and tried to escape.

The officers went ballistic. One witness described the officers as “pounding him in the head” and “out of control.” Another said they were “beating him up.” James was held in a chokehold and blacked out, later describing the experience as coming as close to death as possible.

When he came to, uniformed officers were arriving at the scene. In footage from a dashboard camera you can hear James say, “I thought they were trying to mug me.” Despite initially telling witnesses to stick around to give statements, officers on the scene instead closed ranks. Some witnesses were asked to delete video from their cell phones.

And the cover-up didn’t stop there. James was taken to the hospital handcuffed to the stretcher. A police officer was stationed in his room and he was discharged from the hospital straight to jail before he could even call his parents. Prosecutors charged him with three felonies, which could have resulted in 10 years in prison.

But James knew he did nothing wrong and refused a plea deal despite the risk that it could result in a long jail sentence if James lost his case. Despite the outright lies the officer and agent told on the stand, a jury unanimously cleared him of all the charges. Yet to this day, James still faces the consequences of his prosecution. He struggled to find employment and still cannot work on federal contracts at his current employer.

James brought a lawsuit against both the officer and the agent for the brutal way he was treated and for the lies they told in order to prop up his prosecution. But nearly four years after that suit was filed, a jury has still never considered James’s case. Instead, his suit is trapped in a procedural maze.

The officer and agent were acting as part of a joint state/federal law enforcement task force. But the crime that led the officer and agent to question James wasn’t a vast criminal conspiracy crossing state lines; it was a petty violation of only Michigan state law. Still, the first court to consider James’ suit declared that the Michigan officer was acting under federal authority. That same court also then said that both the officer and the agent should be granted “qualified immunity” from any federal offenses they may have committed.

Qualified immunity is a doctrine created by the Supreme Court that requires victims to show that officers were violating “clearly established” constitutional rights before they can bring a suit for damages. That means that there must be a previous court case where officers violated someone’s constitutional rights in a nearly identical way.

So, because there is no previous case with facts close to James’ case, the officer and agent may be immune from any personal accountability for what they did. The qualified immunity doctrine leads to a situation where if police find a new and novel way to violate constitutional rights, they escape the consequences of their actions. Controversy has been swirling around the doctrine for years and, in 2017, Justice Clarence Thomas called for the Court to “reconsider our qualified immunity jurisprudence.”

Fortunately for James, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit rejected the lower court’s granting of qualified immunity. However, the Sixth Circuit continued to let the government play the shell game of declaring that a Michigan officer, enforcing a Michigan law, could be considered as acting as a federal agent.

This leads to today, where both the officers and James are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Court has a chance to untangle the legal web created by state/federal task forces and to strike a blow against the immunities and special protections that spare police from accountability.

A win at the Supreme Court would still require James to make his case in front of a court. The officers would then have to justify their actions under oath explaining why they used such force to apprehend a man simply walking down the street on a sunny summer day. Is that too much to ask?

