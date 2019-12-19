An Inside Look At How The C-Suite Retires

You’re a highly capable senior executive with a fair market salary, stock options and a whole host of benefits, including health insurance and a pension plan. Though every investor is unique, you reside within a group of investors who face an array of unique retirement planning opportunities and challenges.

To better understand how C-level executives are approaching wealth management and retirement, Forbes Insights surveyed 500 corporate officers around the globe, in collaboration with Northern Trust. Here, we highlight responses from the research and provide you with an inside look at how your fellow executives are planning for their transition into retirement.

How soon are you likely to retire?

In the 2017 report “Age And Tenure In The C-Suite,” Korn Ferry highlights that the average age of a C-suite executive is 54 and the average tenure is a little over five years—both of which suggests that by the age of 60, most C-suite executives will have transitioned from their current position.

But tenure in the C-suite is quite different from years to retirement. As Suzanne Shier, chief wealth planning and tax strategist at Northern Trust, explains, “What’s more common is that these executives will engage in some type of work beyond the C-suite—corporate boards, not-for-profit boards or new ventures.”

This finding is borne out in the Forbes Insights research. The most frequently cited response to the question of “When will you retire?” is five to 10 years—a figure that exceeds the average tenure in Korn Ferry’s research. Meanwhile, 32% expect to continue working for another 10 to 20 years, and 5% see their journey continuing for 20 years or more. Another 10% plan to retire in three to five years, 3% in less than three years and 11% are uncertain.

What moments in your life have led to an increased interest in wealth management?

The most frequently mentioned stimulus was a significant raise or promotion, cited by 66% of respondents, followed by provider outreach from a bank or wealth advisor (42%) and marriage (38%).

Promotion to the C-suite itself was cited by 22% of executives, as was an “employer suggestion” that it might be time to begin looking into wealth management. Other significant events included the birth of a child (17%), an international assignment (16%) or a suggestion from a colleague (16%).

What are your core objectives relating to wealth management?

Ninety-three percent of C-suite executives say they can clearly articulate their wealth management goals as they relate to their career and personal life. When it comes to their top objective, financing their own retirement ranked first (perhaps unsurprisingly).

But other key goals included providing for their extended family (37%), financing philanthropy/endowment (17%) and their children’s education (8%).

How significant are the following sources of income for you?

When asked to cite all forms of substantial compensation, executives most frequently cited salary (81%), followed by stock options (58%), stock grants (33%), incentive bonuses (26%) and deferred compensation (17%).

The most frequently cited significant income source outside of core compensation was an executive’s personal investment portfolio (64%), followed by the salary of a working spouse (18%), an inheritance (13%) and a family business (8%).

Will you be moving in retirement?

Fewer than one in five C-suite executives say it is likely (16%) or very likely (2%) they will change their primary place of residence when they retire. Forty-seven percent say moving is not likely, and 35% are on the fence.

However, should an executive decide to move in retirement, the most frequently cited influence on location is weather (53%), followed closely by the desire to live in an area featuring low real estate taxes (50%) or in a state with a low income tax rate (49%).

Other location drivers include being near children (33%), parents (30%) or a major transportation hub (26%). Proximity to outdoor recreation such as skiing, hiking or equestrian sports is a factor for 29% of respondents, while being near cultural centers (museums/performance halls) is less of a factor (15%), as is being near sporting events (13%).

What activities or plans do you hope to pursue in retirement?

Hobbies, at 51%, is the most frequently cited response. Volunteering comes in second at 36%, followed by frequent travel (35%). From there, 21% say they plan to join new nonprofit boards, and 18% are eyeing public boards. Ten percent say they will start a new business, and 8% are looking for more time with their families and grandchildren.

To what degree do you involve your family in discussions around wealth management?

Ninety-six percent of executives say they have engaged their spouse or partner in issues relating to wealth management. For Shier, this is quite common: “We often find it’s the spouse or partner of a C-suite executive who tends to become the most active steward with the executive in the family’s wealth management,” she says.

Additionally, owing to SEC disclosure rules, “the financial lives of the C-suite are often public knowledge,” says Shier. Given that, it’s unsurprising that seven out of 10 respondents say they have also engaged their families in discussions regarding the sensitivity of their family’s publicly available financial information.

Nearly half, 49%, say they have also engaged their adult-aged children in issues relating to wealth planning and management—though this figure could be significantly higher as there is no adjustment for executives who may not have adult children.

To learn more, read “Thriving In, And Retiring From, The C-Suite: 5 Wealth And Investment Management Planning Insights For Senior Executives.”

