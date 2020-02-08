An Open Letter To The New NSF Director About Research In AV Safety

null

Recently, a new director for the NSF has been announced. Dr. Sethuraman “Panch” Panchanathan hails from Arizona State University and is a computer scientist by training. He walks into a very important agency with a projected budget of over $8 billion dollars, and the ability to move the research community in a particular direction to solve important problems. With this appointment, Panch is likely getting quite a bit of advice on the important problems he should address. Not to be left out, this article makes the case for investing in development of the core science for the validation of cyber-physical systems such as Autonomous Vehicles (AVs).

Disclosure: Panch and I have had some previous interactions around my education startup’s projects in open-source instruction IP and ASU’s world class on-line education capability.

Anyone following the field of AVs is aware of the progress which has been made with the combination of sensors and machine learning (AI). However, the critical open question is: How do we know that these AI systems actually work ? How do we validate that the functionality is robust under all conditions — both normal and extenuating ? These questions become all the more important because the cost of failure is not just a dropped call, but potentially putting personal safety at risk.

It is worth illustrating the problem with a simple example. Consider adding two numbers. Conventionally, engineers build electronics which mimic the mathematics of addition. Since computers, unlike mathematics, are finite, one has to deal with concepts such as “overflow,” but through a reasonable number of well-understood steps, one can validate this capability. Our confidence that the next addition operation done by a computer will be correct is very high.

In the case of machine learning, the paradigm is that we train a neural net (the core of an Artificial Intelligence Engine) with large numbers of test cases, and hope that it “learns” addition. However, how do we know it has actually learned addition as opposed to trying to textually remember all sorts of examples ? How can we depend on the next addition calculation? The task of validation becomes exceedingly difficult and it is easy to be fooled. The “clever Hans” type of examples can be instructive. Hans (with many other similar examples) was a horse who supposedly could do difficult additions, but it was later discovered that Hans had really learned to pick up on reactions from humans. Hans fooled a lot of people for a long time.

Thus, the critical science questions are: How do we validate these AI systems ? What underlying science are we going to use ? What exactly are the AI engines learning ? Perhaps “learning” is not even the right word.

Mega Trends in Computing

Figure 1: Economy Changing Technologies

Why is this problem important ?

Over the last 70 years, computing solutions have fundamentally shifted major parts of the world economy. As shown in blue in Figure 1,, the first wave of electronics consisted of centralized computing and the leaders in the field included companies such as IBM, Digital Equipment Corporation, Wang, and others. Fundamentally, these technologies provided productivity solutions for the administrative (G&A) functions for the global business enterprise. With this shift, the finance, human resources, and administrative functions of global business were disruptively impacted. Gone were the days of a sea of admins doing paperwork.

The next wave consisted of edge computing devices (red in Figure 1) such as personal computers, cell phones, and tablets. With this capability, companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and others could add enormous productivity to the advertising and distribution functions for global business. Suddenly, one could directly reach any customer around the world. This mega-trend has fundamentally disrupted markets ranging from media to retail. Along the way, employment, taxation, public planning, and legal frameworks had to adjust to the new normal.

Today, we are at the beginning of the next major disruptive cycle caused by computing. This cycle consists of embedded sensory devices (sometimes known as Internet of Things), local intelligence systems (sometimes known as machine learning), and global intelligence (sometimes known as cloud resources). Broadly called AI/IoT, these three technologies will disruptively impact nearly every market segment where in-field sensing with computing can solve problems. Mining, agriculture, space operations, and of course autonomous vehicles, are examples.

However, we will not be able to harness the benefits of this massive shift without the underlying science for validation.

Note: A deeper examination of the details of AV Safety exists in a Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) report which can be found at SAE Mobius.

