Analysts Predict 17% Upside For The Holdings Of The IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

written by Forbes March 3, 2020
ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.91 per unit.

With DGRO trading at a recent price near $39.28 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.88% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of DGRO’s underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Simmons First National, Atlantic Union Bankshares and WSFS Financial. Although SFNC has traded at a recent price of $22.38/share, the average analyst target is 29.58% higher at $29.00/share. Similarly, AUB has 29.37% upside from the recent share price of $30.30 if the average analyst target price of $39.20/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WSFS to reach a target price of $46.60/share, which is 27.95% above the recent price of $36.42. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SFNC, AUB, and WSFS:

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock’s trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

