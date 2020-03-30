Home Business And Now For Something Completely Different: The 10 Cars Most Often Featured In Video Games
written by Forbes March 30, 2020
The classic Volkswagen Beetle takes top honors as being the most featured vehicle in video game history.

In the spirit of changing the subject, the U.K.-based website carwow took a deep look into the Internet Game Cars Database to determine which vehicles have most often appeared over the years in video games, both racing and otherwise. The lineage dates back to Atari’s 1974 arcade game Gran Trak 10, which is said to be the first to use a steering wheel and pedals as the controls.

The brand most featured in the annals of video game history is Ford, with 8,700 appearances, followed by Chevrolet with 6,242 showcases. Among individual cars, the usual suspects from Ferrari and other sporty cars are represented, as might be expected, but there are also some otherwise ordinary models like the Ford Crown Victoria and the Chevrolet Step Van, that are most often used as police or military vehicles in games from the Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty franchises. 

But the number one vehicle overall is neither a sports car, nor a crime-fighting model, but is one of the more popular and iconic models of all time, the Volkswagen Beetle, which can be found in no fewer than 337 games. This includes the classic Type 1 that took the nation by storm in the 1960’s, as well as VW’s latter day Beetle and New Beetle reincarnations. It’s seen in various versions of Grand Theft Auto, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, SimCity, and other classics that include that 2003 crash-bang treasure The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

Here’s the list of the 10 most common cars seen racing and running from the police in video games:

  1. Volkswagen Beetle – featured in 337 games
  2. Chevrolet Camaro – featured in 198 games
  3. Ford Crown Victoria – featured in 179 games
  4. Chevrolet Step Van – featured in 156 games
  5. 2002 Ferrari Enzo – featured in 119 games
  6. Toyota Supra – featured in 91 games
  7. Toyota Hilux (aka Tacoma) – featured in 88 games
  8. Ford E-Series Ambulance – featured in 86 games
  9. 1987 Ferrari F40  featured in 84 games
  10. 1995 Ferrari F50 – featured in 83 games

Leave a Comment