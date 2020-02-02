Andre Drummond Being Sought Most By Hornets, Celtics, Knicks

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 07: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons jokes with a ball boy during … [+] warmups prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 07, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Andre Drummond will most likely be traded by Thursday, along with teammate Derrick Rose.

It is more of a question of where, not if, and the three teams that have emerged with the strongest interest are the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

If one of them decides to put a first-round pick in the deal, they are likely to end up with the center who has led the NBA in rebounding three of the past four seasons.

While most of America concentrated on the Super Bowl on Sunday, NBA teams continued to do their due diligence in regards to trade possibilities ahead of Thursday afternoon’s league deadline.

Rarely has a player of Drummond’s pedigree been available at the midpoint of a season, but Pistons owner Tom Gores greenlighted a move back in January when the team was on the West Coast, and Detroit let the entire NBA know that they were open for business.

But getting an another team to part with a first-round pick in the dead of winter has historically been much more difficult than doing the same thing on draft night, and the Pistons have been encountering sustained resistance to their request for a No. 1 pick.

That being said, posturing is what it is, and what was being made available in January and what will be made available in the first week of February are two different things.

In regards to the Knicks, they were holding steadfast in their refusal to surrender either of two things: center Mitchell Robinson, or any of their first-round picks (they are sitting on two extras, originally belonging to Dallas, as a result of last year’s Kristaps Porzingis trade).

With that in mind, let’s have a look at what may work salary cap wise in looking at the three leading Drummond contenders.

NEW YORK (14-36, 27th in NBA): When they failed to entice Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to come to their side of the East River last summer, the Knicks rebuilt with a host of other teams’ castoffs, some of whom (Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle, Marcus Morris) have contributed more than others (Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Reggie Bullock). Still, aside from a possible Drummond trade, there could be a market for Ellington and Bullock because contending teams always need shooters.

When it comes to Drummond, the Knicks have the means to sign him as an unrestricted free agent if Drummond does not opt into the final season of his contract for $28.75 million.

Here is a deal that works cap-wise and gets Drummond to the Big Apple by the end of this week:

A possible Andre Drummond to New York trade works in the ESPN.com NBA trade machine.

New York gives up Randle, clearing $18.9 million in cap room for next season and $19.8 million for the following season. Also heading out the door is Smith, who never worked out after being the main non-draft pick piece coming back from Dallas in the Porzingis deal. Detroit gets a 4-5 to play Drummond old role, along with a point guard to replace Rose, who is drawing considerable interest on the trade market.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS (16-33, 25th in the NBA): Michael Jordan did not become an NBA owner to be branded a perennial loser, but perhaps he underestimated how difficult it would be to build a winner in an era when players are compensated so richly compared to what he was making in the 1990s with the Chicago Bulls. Example: This is not a typo .. Nicolas Batum is earning $25.56 million this season and has a player option for $27 million and change next season. Yes, the NBA salary structure is nuts.

Anyway, Jordan can conceivable hang onto a first-round pick if he is willing to part with a player or two who was a first-round pick in the past.

Such as this:

A trade of Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose to the Charlotte Hornets passes muster with the ESPN.com … [+] NBA trade machine.

The Pistons send Rose to Charlotte along with Drummond, taking back Biyambo’s expiring deal and getting themselves a serviceable center in Zeller along with a 21-year-old, Washington, who was a first-round pick out of Kentucky and Bacon, a 24-year-old who was a second-round pick out of Florida State. Jordan could then turn and deal Rose to a contending team… or this could be a three-team trade that routes Rose elsewhere. With a salary of $7.68 million, Rose is affordable to many contending teams needing a veteran presence for the postseason.

BOSTON CELTICS (33-15; 6th in NBA): No doubt feeling great about themselves after knocking off Philadelphia on Saturday night and holding Joel Embiid to a 1-for-11 shooting performance that infuriated the entire City of Brotherly Love, the Celtics nonetheless realize they are still lacking when it comes to having what it takes to get past the Milwaukee Bucks in a potential seven-game playoff series … what happened last season notwithstanding. Drummond would give them sour superstuds in their starting lineup.

In the proposed deal listed below, Danny Ainge would throw in a first-round pick — either the one owed by Memphis in 2020 or Milwaukee in 2020, and perhaps Atlanta’s second-rounder in 2020, which will fall just a couple slots below Milwaukee’s first-rounder.

A trade that would send Andre Drummond and Derrick Rose to Boston passes muster with the ESPN.com … [+] NBA trade machine.

The Celtics would give up Hayward and picks in this deal, but they are getting enough outside shooting from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker to make Hayward expendable … and the onboarding of Rose would replace some of it. Detroit would be on the hook for Hayward and Kanter’s $39 million in player options next season, which is why the draft picks would be an essential to make this deal palatable.

Thursday is right around the corner. Stay tuned.

