Android Users In The US Finally Get RCS Messaging

written by Forbes January 19, 2020
RCS messaging earlier than planned. All Android users in the US are now able to switch to a new and improved messaging system that brings numerous features and benefits.

What Is RCS Messaging

This move was announced on Twitter by the Android Messages product manager Sanaz Ahari. "Hi, everyone! RCS is now available to all users in the US as of Monday. Make sure to update both Messages and Carrier Services," said Ahari on Twitter.

RCS or Rich Communication Services messaging is an advanced version of text messaging and the successor of the traditional SMS system. Compared to traditional SMS, RCS messaging brings significant benefits to Android users.

Some of its key features include the ability to check when a message was received and read, the ability to be notified when the other user is typing in real-time, as well as the ability to transfer larger files.

RCS messaging also provides a simpler and more effective solution to group texting. Group messages were always a problem back in the SMS days. With RCS, on the other hand, users can form group chats easily and communicate with multiple people at once.

What to Expect

As of right now, RCS messaging is available to users in the United States. Prior to this announcement, only the Android users in France and the UK had access to this feature. Now that Google’s rich communication services system has expanded its reach, we can expect further updates and developments.

This messaging system is similar to iOS iMessage platform, which has been around for years. Despite Google’s efforts to make RCS messaging as convenient as possible, the system still lacks some key features.

The most notable downside at this moment is the lack of end-to-end encryption, which is common in popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp. However, the improvement of the system is likely going to accelerate now that it has reached the hands of millions of users in the US.

