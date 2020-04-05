‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: What’s A Good Turnip Price? Highest And Lowest

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Credit: Nintendo

It’s Sunday again, time for bold action, time for steely-eyed determination in the face of uncertain outcomes. Today Daisy Mae arrives once more in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, selling as many turnips as you’ve got bells, a couple of the roots bopping around on her head for good measure. There is a lot of uncertainty in the Stalk Market, but with the right information you can at least increase your odds of getting a good return. I’m putting 400,000 in this week, and who knows? I might always get a little more before Daisy Mae leaves at noon.

Buying Price: Seeing as it’s Sunday, the most important information for today is your buying price. This fluctuates too, but not nearly so much as the selling price.

Data from the community suggests that the buying price is always between 90-110. so if you’ve got something in the low 90s, you’ve got a good price on turnips. If you’re in the high 100s, maybe try somewhere else. My price today was 100, which was not high enough to make me want to try someone else’s island. At the end of the day, this isn’t going to make the difference in whether or not you get a good return.

Selling Price: As we’ve noted before, selling prices change twice a day: once at the beginning of the day, and once at noon. The price here is wildly variable, so you can either sell at a deep loss or a massive profit.

I’m not sure that there is a lower bound on Turnip prices. A “bad” price is anything below what you bought at, but I see them priced at 40-70 a fair amount. Don’t go near that with a 10-foot pole. I’ve heard tell of prices as low as 15.

A good price is in the eye of the beholder. If you’re just playing on your own, I’d argue that anything above 200 is a good price: there’s no guarantee that you’ll see that in a week, and definitely no guarantee you’ll see anything bigger.

If you’re using social media and/or a a friend group to cast the net wider, however, you can hold out for a better price. A “good” price here is likely anything above 500: you’re getting somewhere in the neighborhood of a 5X return with that, and any investor will tell you that’s probably a good deal. On Twitter and elsewhere, I regularly see prices go as high as 650. I have yet to see a price above 650, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist: if you’ve got one, send a screenshot.

As usual, cooperation is the best way to get a good price. There are also some predictive tools that you can use to try to figure how high the price will go, but I need to play around with them some before I write them up here.

