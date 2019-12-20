Animal Welfare Org Says Plant-Based Fast Food Burgers Are Saving 250,000 Animals A Year

A herd of cows waiting to be fed.

The Impossible Whopper is easy to get, just visit a Burger King. It’s one of at least 18 quick service restaurants serving Impossible Foods. Another nine fast food joints are offering options from Beyond Meat. An animal welfare group called World Animal Protection says it all adds up to the equivalent of around 140,000 pigs and 110,000 cows per year being “saved from the food system.”

The numbers are based on estimated sales at national chain restaurants, according to Ben Williamson, U.S. programs director and lead author of the research.

World Animal Protection says 2019 was the year that fast food fell in love with meat alternatives.

The groups says surveys and anecdotal information suggest that would-be meat-eaters are gobbling up most of the plant-based burgers (and sausages, like one offered at 9,000 Dunkin’ locations in the U.S.), so the animal impact is real and measurable.

But while the 250,000 total may sound like a lot, it’s just a fraction of the 120 million pigs and 30 million cows killed each year for food in the U.S., and sold in grocery stores and the like.

Whew. Beyond the gee-whiz factor of the 250,000 estimate, World Animal Protection wants people to think about how each Impossible and Beyond Meat meal represents an animal’s life saved from factory farms and unappetizing treatment.

Williamson says he expects the numbers of saved animals to increase in 2020 as more plant-based products are rolled out nationwide and more restaurants add their own versions to the menu. Also on the horizon: the next generation of plant-based products that mimic chicken and fish. And this will have a larger impact, since these smaller animals are processed in significantly higher numbers.

What’s being saved?

Some may argue that these animals wouldn’t be around if they weren’t farmed for meat. So what’s being saved?

Williamson counters that intensive animal farming has been acknowledged by the United Nations as a significant contributor to serious environmental problems, from climate change to deforestation.

“By simply cutting back on the amount of low-welfare meat we consume, we can do our part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Without doing so, it will be nearly impossible to reach the goals set by the Paris Agreement.”

Every Impossible or Beyond Meat purchase means decreased demand for farmed meat, and this year’s consumption at fast food restaurants will result in a quarter million fewer animals being raised and killed on factory farms in the future, Williamson says.

Also, a rising world population means an increased demand for meat, so a dramatic reduction in meat consumption is needed to make higher welfare farming systems a reality for most of the planet’s farmed animals.

“Never being born is preferable to a short life filled with suffering and misery on a factory farm.”

