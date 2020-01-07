Anker Unveils Its First Portable Conference Speaker Designed For Road Warriors Everywhere

The new Anker PowerConf is a conference speaker designed for small teams or single users and … [+] includes six microphones arranged around the rim of the device.

Anker

Portable speakerphones for conference calls are growing in popularity. Later this week I’ll be reviewing Sennheiser’s flagship model but for anyone on a budget, the announcement at CES by Anker Innovations, will be welcome news.

Anker’s new PowerConf portable conference speaker was announced today at CES and is aimed at small and home office sector as well as for business travelers who need to take part in conference calls while they’re on the road.

With six built-in microphones built into the PowerConf, remotely connected parties should be able to hear the user’s voice with super clarity. The PowerConf is ideal for use in small conference rooms and because it’s portable it’s easy to hold impromptu conference calls nearly anywhere if the designated conference or meeting room isn’t available.

The front of Anker’s PowerConf conference speaker features a power switch and Bluetooth pairing … [+] button, while at the rear there’s a USB connector, a USB-C power port, and a 3.5mm aux output.

Anker

The digital signal processing (DSP) built into the PowerConf takes the input from the six microphones and reduces ambient noise when there are background sounds that might interfere with other conference call systems. PowerConf’s Smart Voice Enhancement Technology enhances the voice of the person talking and a blue LED on the edge of the device indicates whose voice is being enhanced.

The PowerConf has a rechargeable 6,700 mAh internal battery that can operate for up to 24-hours before it needs to be recharged using the supplied USB-C cable. The PowerConf also has a USB port on the rear of the unit with Anker’s PowerIQ technology that can quickly charge other devices such as a smartphone. A 3.5mm output at the rear means the PowerConf can be connected to a recording device to make a permanent record of the conference call.

Using Bluetooth 5.0, the PowerConf can pair wirelessly with any mobile device for an impromptu conference call. However, the PowerConf can also be connected using a USB cable to a laptop or desktop and used with any of the most popular conferencing apps such as ZOOM, Skype, Google Hangouts, GoTo Meeting, Slack or other conferencing software.

The PowerConf has a slim profile and comes with a semi-hard zipper case to protect it while on the road, but it’s small enough to fits in a laptop, backpack or suitcase pocket.

Pricing and availability: The Anker PowerConf will be available on January 20 for $129.99.

More info: www.anker.com

Source