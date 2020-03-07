Another Retirement Fund Sues WWE, This Time Alleging Cover-Up Of Saudi Issues

Fans cheer during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud … [+] University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

A couple months after the first instance of it, another retirement fund for firefighters has sued WWE stemming from concerns related to the fund’s holding of WWE stock. This new case, filed Friday afternoon in federal court in the Southern District of New York, is very different from the other one. The first one, filed in Delaware Court of Chancery, was an exploratory effort, attempting to extract records of WWE’s dealings with the new, privately-owned XFL revival. This new federal lawsuit, however, is an attempt at class action alleging that WWE defrauded investors via its handling of their deals with the Saudi royal family, who also control OSN, the network that airs WWE programming in Saudi Arabia.

The initial plaintiffs are the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System, although neither the complaint nor the press release from law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP says which “City of Warren” they’re from. (Based on some research and there being Michigan co-counsel, it looks like it’s probably the one in the Wolverine State.) In boiling down the allegations, the press release alleges that:

WWE “failed to disclose that WWE was experiencing rising tension with the Saudi government and a breakdown in negotiations over a renewed broadcasting distribution deal.”

“…the Saudi government and its affiliates had failed to make millions of dollars in payments owed to WWE pursuant to existing contractual commitments between the parties.”

“…OSN had terminated the broadcast of WWE programming in the first quarter of 2019, despite a contractual obligation to continue such broadcasts, and that this cancellation was symptomatic of a deterioration in the business relationship between the parties.”

“…OSN had rebuffed efforts to renew a distribution rights agreement on terms acceptable to WWE.”

“…WWE did not have the ability to expand its operations in the Middle East or within Saudi Arabia as had been represented to investors.”

A lot of this seems like a pretty steep uphill climb for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that what happened with OSN last year is that they dropped their dedicated sports channels. That included the OSN version of WWE Network for the Middle East and north Africa. As a result, it’s a lot more complicated than it reads in the press release and the complaint. There are few sources cited in general, mainly public WWE financial filings, with specious justification used for the inclusion of things like the flight delay leaving Saudi Arabia after October’s Crown Jewel event.

Regardless of if you think that the wrestlers’ charter was grounded by legitimate mechanical issues (WWE’s version) or Saudi government interference over a financial dispute (the rumored version reported by wrestling legend and former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich after circulating privately within the wrestling business), it’s not something to just throw out there without sourcing. The only source alluded to in that section of the complaint, though, is a Twitter thread from discredited wrestling pundit Brad Shepard.

If there’s enough for this to get to the discovery phase and the plaintiffs can seek documents and depositions from WWE, then it will be interesting to follow. Until then, though, it’s difficult to take this one especially seriously.

David Bixenspan is a freelance writer from Brooklyn, N.Y. He writes the Babyface v. Heel subscription blog/newsletter and co-hosts the Between The Sheets podcast every Monday at BetweenTheSheetsPod.com/everywhere else that podcasts are available. You can follow him on Twitter at @davidbix and view his portfolio at Clippings.me/davidbix.

Source