Apple Acquires Xnor.ai To Bolster AI At The Edge

Last week, Apple reportedly acquired Xnor.ai, a Seattle-based startup for $200 million. Xnor.ai is one of the few startups that’s focused on delivering AI capabilities at the edge. In 2019, It made it to the Forbes AI 50: America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies.

Xnor.ai is a spin-out of the AI2 incubator started by late Paul Allen, one of the co-founders of Microsoft. In 2017, the company got a seed funding of $2.5 million from Madrona Ventures which doubled down its investment in 2018 with the Series A funding of $12 million.

The deep learning models that power artificial intelligence have two phases – training and inference. The training process typically takes place in the public cloud or a data center powered by a fleet of servers backed by GPUs. The trained models are used for inferencing the data to perform classification or predictions.

Though inferencing can be run on the servers or the cloud, it’s often moved to devices that run in an offline mode. For example, an object detection model may be run in coal mines to find whether the workers entering the excavation area are equipped with the mandatory safety gear. This system is run on low-powered devices deployed in extremely remote areas with no connectivity. The deep learning model has to be embedded in ruggedized devices that run in harsh environments. These ruggedized devices are called edge computing devices that can operate in offline environments with intermittent connectivity to the cloud. When they gain connectivity, a recent version of the deep learning model gets pushed to the edge device to enable accurate inferencing of inbound data.

But, running inferencing at the edge is not as simple as it sounds. The deep learning models need to be optimized for resource and power-constrained devices. The edge devices may run either an x86 or an ARM processor combined with an AI accelerator built by companies such as Intel, NVIDIA, Google, or Qualcomm. Developers are expected to optimize the model based on the combination of the CPU and AI accelerator powering the edge device.

Xnor.ai focused its efforts on simplifying the workflow involved in running AI at the edge. It created a unified layer that developers can target to run deep learning models without worrying about the CPU and AI accelerator. Branded as AI2Go, Xnor.ai built a developer SDK and toolkit to deploy and integrate AI with applications running on desktops and edge devices.

Xnor.ai also ships a Bundle, a single binary module that contains an AI model and an inference engine, allowing the model to run on-device with a few lines of implementation code. Each Bundle is targeted at specific industry verticals such as smart home, retail and automotive. The Bundle comes with relevant models that are trained and optimized for the use cases aligned with the industry vertical.

The founders of Xnor.ai, Ali Farhadi and Mohammad Rastegari, are experts in computer vision. Ali is a co-author of the popular object detection technique. YOLO – You Look Only Once. YOLO is one of the most popular techniques used in object detection in real-time.

With the acquisition of Xnor.ai, Apple instantly gained access to the IP and the expertise to run AI at the edge. This technology will help Apple in advancing its smart home platform based on iOS and iPadOS.

Xnor.ai enables Apple to compete with Amazon and Microsoft in the IoT and edge computing markets. Microsoft is betting on Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) as the unified runtime for inferencing. The Windows ML runtime embedded in the latest versions of Windows 10 is based on ONNX. Amazon is also contributing to ONNX while investing in an open source project called SageMaker Neo that’s based on the Apache TVM project.

Apple’s acquisition of Xnor.ai shows the growing significance of AI at Edge and the need to simplifying it.

