Apple AirPods Pro Have Amazing Hidden Feature That Makes Them A Twofer: Worth The Upgrade From AirPods 2

Let me explain. The other night I was at a Starbucks and was listening, on and off, to a conversation at the next table where a twenties-something programmer was making his elevator pitch to a potential investor.

With the intention of focusing more on my work, I put on my AirPods Pro (with Transparency already on) to listen to music. To my surprise — before I had a chance to switch to the music and turn Transparency Mode off — I found that I was hearing the conversation at the next table a lot more clearly.

Without the AirPods I could only hear snippets of the conversation. With the AirPods in Transparency Mode it was like eavesdropping on the conversation: the voices were amplified and clear.

I’m not saying that the AirPods Pro are hearing aids per se but if you throw in the “Live Listen” feature* (which was available before the AirPods Pro), they can function as basic hearing aids.

That’s a major twofer and, for me, maybe the best reason to upgrade to the AirPods Pro.

——

Notes:

*Live Listen uses the microphone on your iPhone. So, for example, if you turn on Live Listen and place the iPhone close to the sound you want to hear, it will amplify the sound and transmit it to the Airpods.

AirPods Pro settings for Transparency mode. Credit: Apple

