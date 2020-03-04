Apple Supplier Hon Hai Production Down By Half, Order Cancelations Plausible

A Foxconn office in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The company is not yet firing on all … [+] cylinders, but expects to be by month’s end. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Hon Hai Precision Industry, best known as Foxconn and as an Apple supplier, said in a conference call yesterday that their production is at about 50%, adding that they should be fully functioning by the end of the month in a best case scenario.

Foxconn executives said that the ongoing public health crisis in China stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak will likely drive sales down by around 15% year over year in the first quarter. They said they have not had any contracts, like Apple, cancel orders at this time.

Anne Lee, an equity analyst for Instinet, an equity research firm owned by Nomura Securities, is forecasting Hon Hai sales down by 51% on a quarterly basis compared to the fourth quarter.

Lee reduced her Apple sales estimates following their announcement that the COVID-19 outbreak in China would drive sales lower than they had originally forecast for the first and second quarters. Lee has iPhone sales down 44% quarter over quarter from a 36% drop in a previous estimate. This includes a unit decline from 49 million to 42 million iPhones, as well as a pushout of the SE2 phone launch into the third quarter.

Total Apple product sales are seen falling by 40% in an estimate made in a note to clients this week instead of a 33% decline in a previous report.

Instinet analysts on the call led by Jeffrey Kvaal in New York said that Foxconn reported no order cancellations at this time, even as demand looks weak.

Orders that the tech manufacturer and assembly giant are not able to meet because people had not returned to work will not be filled until June at the earliest.

“Cancellations may still be forthcoming, as we do expect COVID-19 to slow demand,” report authors led by Kvaal wrote in a note published yesterday.

China demand for smart phones has been soft, but is now even softer as people have little enthusiasm for shopping or leave the house. The Chinese government is reportedly considering subsidies to smartphones in order to cut prices and spur demand, the Instinet research note stated.

Over 94,000 people have come down with the new coronavirus since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China in December. Of that total, 3,214 people have died and 51,039 of them have recovered, bringing the total number of existing patients globally to around 40,000, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

