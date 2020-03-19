Apple’s Expensive Mistake Hiding In Your New MacBook Air

Today saw Apple launch an updated MacBook Air by press release. The new laptop finally replaces one of Apple’s greatest follies – the butterfly keyboard – and brings the chipset into line with the competition. But has Tim Cook missed a golden opportunity to increase the user base by restricting one model to a small market?

The new MacBook Air (image: Apple Press)

Apple Press Centre

Given the impact of coronavirus, it makes sense for Apple to launch its new hardware virtually, although there was no fanfare or introduction. Nevertheless the key features have been highlighted, including your “best ‘Apple product’ ever made” for those of you playing buzzword bingo:

The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. With its brilliant 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, spacious trackpad, and all-day battery life combined with the power of macOS Catalina, it’s the best MacBook Air ever made.

Let’s put the whizz-bang specifications to the side for a moment. One of the interesting details about this new MacBook Air is the price. Starting at $999, it brings a new MacOS powered laptop under the one thousand dollar mark once more. But that’s not the biggest discount.

The education market will have access to the entry level model with its 256 GB of storage for $899 dollars. And in the words of telesales’ hosts around the world; ‘stop, there’s more!’ Apple has a new MacBook Air that will only be available in the education market.

Meet the new $799 MacBook Air.

Two major decisions have allowed Apple to reach this lower price point. The first is the educational market discount as seen in the base model, and the second comes down to the lower internal storage. This laptop ships with 128 GB of storage.

Let’s not forget that 128 GB of storage was Apple’s baseline MacBook Air model until yesterday. There comes a point when specifications need to be moved up; when the Air was first launched it shipped with an 80 GB hard drive or 64 GB of storage. Times have changed, but Tim Cook and his team clearly believe that the 128 GB for the MacBook Air is still good enough for the education market.

MacBook Air (Apple Press)

Apple Press

So why not make this model available to the consumer?

I think it would be a given that power users would be looking towards the 256 GB and 512 GB, so this would not have any impact on them. Where it would have an impact would be in consumers looking for a new laptop. There’s no doubt that manufacturers of laptops running Windows 10 have lifted their design game over the last few years, just as Microsoft has iterated on Windows 10. Laptops in the ultraportable space where the MacBook Air lives, are more competitive than ever both in features and in price.

And it’s the price where Apple has missed a trick. Discounting the educational discount, a MacBook Air with 128 GB to customers could go on sale at $899. That would be one of lowest priced MacBooks in recent memory. It’s still a ‘high’ price so the luxury image of the hardware is only slightly diminished, but that $100 saving in price would bring in a larger potential user base.

Apple’s changing focus to ‘services first’ requires as many users in its ecosystem as possible. Many will come from the iPhone and iPad, but the contribution of the MacOS user base should not be forgotten. Dropping the price of the MacBook Air would have opened up the laptop to

And I’m sure that the Apple Store staff (when the Apple Stores re-open) would have been able to upsell many of those interested in the 128 GB version to the 256 GB version. But without that lower priced version, they might never have considered a MacBook at all.

Well played, Apple. Well played.

Now read more about the latest MacBook Pro leak…

Source