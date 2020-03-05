Apple’s New iPhone Still On Schedule But Problems Remain

No matter if it is called the iPhone SE2, the iPhone 9, or simply ‘iPhone’, Apple’s newest handset will soon go on sale. That launch is just as dependent on world events as it is on Tim Cook deciding everything is okay with the hardware.

But let’s start with the production side of the upcoming iPhone. Apple is very close to ramping up production or the launch and release of the lower-priced handset. The news comes via Taiwain’s Digitimes, and Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors:

“New LCD iPhone enters final verification stage. Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.”

Once final verification is complete, the manufacturing is effectively signed off and full production can begin. And full production means that Apple is building up stock to support the demand for a new mid-range handset… the first since the iPhone SE.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – APRIL 5: An employee stands behind Apple phone at a shop after Apple launched … [+] iPhone SE in Moscow, Russia on April 5, 2016. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Previously, the geekerati were expecting a launch of the iPhone 9 (née iPhone SE2) to happen in late March, possibly March 23 or March 30. In the past Apple’s spring event has typically focused on education and content creation, but it could easily open with making the iOS platform even more accessible with the new iPhone.

Given the leaks from the production and supply chain, I would normally expect an announced product to go on sale on the following Friday after the event (around ten or eleven days lead time).

Of course the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on supply issues could limit the speed or volume of production, limiting the availability of the new iPhone when it launches. It could also determine the size and scale of any launch event. Apple has in the past launched products purely online, although these have normally been updates to existing products, rather than one of the key products for 2020 and beyond.

Short term hurdles aside, the iPhone 9 is expected to be a sell-out.

Now read why the iPhone 9 is a vital change in Apple’s strategy…

