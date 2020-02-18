Apple’s Profit Warning Will Be The First Of Many From U.S. Companies As The Coronavirus Has Decimated China’s Economy

Apple jolted the markets during Monday’s Presidents’ Day holiday with a warning over revenue figures for the March quarter. Crucially, Apple’s release, which contained no numbers, noted that Apple was suffering both on the supply ”worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained” and demand sides “stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic” in China since the onset of the coronavirus.

So, Apple’s guidance, given on January 28th, for revenues of $63 to $67 billion for the March quarter (vs. $58 billion in the quarter ending March 2019) has already been invalidated. Yes, things can change in three weeks’ time in the midst of a pandemic, which the COVID-19 outbreak now clearly is, and the lights in Ciupertino must have been flashing very red for the past few days.

While Nasdaq futures are trading lower as of this writing (down 0.3%) be prepared Tuesday morning for an avalanche of bullish comments and apologizing for Apple—”it’s only one bad quarter” etc. That is complete rubbish.

People wear protective face masks as they walk on a street in Beijing on February 17, 2020. – The … [+] death toll from China’s COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,770 after 105 more people died, the National Health Commission said on February 17. More than 70,500 have now been infected nationwide by the virus, which first emerged in December in central Hubei province before spreading across the country. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP) (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

What market participants just can’t process, seemingly, is the extreme slowdown in general commercial activity in China. No amount of central bank tinkering can offset that. Seriously, the world’s largest economy just stopped on a dime, and anyone, especially anyone not based in China, who thinks he can predict when the dragon economy will re-animate is delusional.

The folks at Capital Economics have done a tremendous job of presenting real-time data from China, and it is all quite frightening. The Chinese consumer is not consuming, and that is bad news for companies other than Apple, also.

The Chinese consumer has been counted on to provide the marginal consumption of so many goods as we are now more than 18 years past China’s December 2001 accession to the WTO. That consumption is not happening now, and I would caution investors to be very, very wary of official Chinese government proclamations about any sort of return to normalcy. The reason economists, like those at Capital, have produced such obscure individual data sets is that no one trusts the official state-sponsored GDP figures provided by the Chinese government in the first place.

So, Apple has drawn the first blood, but it will be far from the last. Tesla, a company about which I have written extensively for Forbes, opened its Shanghai Gigafactory to much fanfare at the end of December. Even in the absence of hard data (stay tuned to my Forbes column in the coming days for more on Tesla sales in China) it is apparent that Elon Musk picked the worst time in recent history to begin selling an expensive (3.5x average annual earnings in Shanghai) product, such as the locally-made Model 3.

Nike and Disney are also heavily dependent on the Chinese consumer, and a full list of companies that will be impacted is too long for this column. I criticized Apple’s Tim Cook for his lack of candor in this Forbes column after Apple’s earnings call, but I applaud him for being the first to issue a March quarter warning as China’s economy has collapsed. There will be more such warnings in the next six weeks. Be prepared for them.

Source